Select Board OK’s Mask Optional Policy For Town Meeting

HAVERHILL — The Board of Selectman approved a mask optional policy for Town Meeting.
By a 5-0 vote on Monday, the Select Board unanimously agreed to ‘highly recommend’ mask use, but not require it, for the annual business meeting at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Saturday, March 12.
Chairman Fred Garofalo introduced the topic because of rising COVID-19 numbers. Government entities have brought back mask orders to combat the highly contagious Omicron variant.
New Hampshire reported an average of 1,766 cases per day over the past week, with 33 active cases in Haverhill as of Jan. 6.
“COVID is still among us, and it’s getting worse,” he said. “And if we get the number of people I’ve seen before at Town Meeting, everyone will be jammed together. There won’t be six feet apart.”
However, Select Board members were reluctant to require masks at Town Meeting.
“I’m against mandates, if you want to protect yourself the onus is on you,” said Vice Chair Matt Bjelobrk.
“I cannot support a mandate,” added member Michael Graham.
They agreed to make masks and hand sanitizer available and Bjelobrk commented that Omicron symptoms are less severe than prior COVID strains.
Town Meeting will be held in two sessions, with elections at the J.R. Morrill Municipal Building on Tuesday, March 8, and the business meeting at the middle school at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.
That format was approved at the 2016 Town Meeting by a vote of 286-135 and was followed for three years (2017-2019) prior to the pandemic.
