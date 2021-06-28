Select Board OK’s Meeting Broadcasts

LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 on June 21 to broadcast its meetings for the remainder of the year.
Phlume Media has been contracted to film 12 meetings from July through December at a rate of $200 per meeting.
It will be paid for through the town’s public relations line item. They will be taped broadcasts, not live-streamed meetings.
Lancaster resident, Lucy Wyman, a longtime advocate for meeting broadcasts, applauded the decision, but called for more action.
“My reaction is ‘Hallelujah!,’” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
Until now, Wyman had recorded the meetings on her phone and posted the videos to Youtube.
She hoped other town boards would follow suit, including the Planning Board, Zoning Board, Conservation Commission and Budget Committee.
“The more people know, the more active they will be in community affairs,” she said.
Two weeks earlier, Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson introduced the plan to broadcast Select Board meetings.
Selectmen were generally supportive, but raised legal questions. They were unsure if they could approve the plan, because Town Meeting had rejected warrant articles to fund meeting broadcasts in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s request narrowly failed by a 28-26 margin.
The Select Board sought a legal opinion, and Town Counsel responded that the plan was allowable.
If the town feels the service if worthwhile, a funding request would go to the 2022 Town Meeting.
