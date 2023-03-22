Select Board OK’s Town Trash Bag Price Hike

LANCASTER — When Lancaster founded its pay-as-you-throw program 24 years ago, the price of a 33-gallon town trash bag was supposed to increase five percent annually for inflation, from $1.50 in 1998 to $4.60 in 2022.
That didn’t happen.
As a result, the program has gone from self-sustaining to taxpayer-subsidized, showing a $45,000 deficit last year with greater losses expected as trucking costs increase and landfill tipping fees continue to rise.
Transfer Station manager Rusty Scott aims to change that.
This week Scott proposed a three-step price hike to raise the cost per town bag to $4 eventually.
The Select Board on Monday approved the first step — an increase from $1.50 to $2.02 per bag effective immediately — with additional increases planned over the next year for mid-summer and mid-winter.
According to Scott, the three-step plan will once again make pay-as-you-throw a break-even program, while the phased-in approach will ease household financial impacts.
The Select Board also raised the cost to dispose of non-town bags at the Transfer Station as follows: 13-gallon bags, from $1 to $2; 20-gallon bags, from $2 to $3; 33-gallon bags, from $3 to $4; and large contractor bags to $7.
Scott said doing so will create an incentive for people to recycle, which was the original purpose of pay-as-you-throw.
He estimated that 40 percent of Transfer Station customers use non-town bags, saying, “It’s not the percentage I’d like to see.”
While some might argue recycling makes good environmental sense, there is also an economic benefit.
For individual households, less trash means lower pay-as-you-throw costs.
“I have four people in my house, and we use one bag a week because we recycle everything,” Scott said. “You can control the cost of your waste just by recycling.”
For taxpayers, increased recycling and reduced waste would lower the tax burden for rising Transfer Station costs.
Since the pay-as-you-throw program began, landfill tipping fees have increased from $50 to $77 per ton, and transportation fees have risen from $135 to $285 per trip.
“Those costs have gone up dramatically from where they were before,” Scott said, noting the Mt. Carberry landfill will be raising its rates again soon.
In addition, Scott called for a similar price hike to dispose of construction waste. That program is currently running at a $50,000 deficit.
He expects to return to the Select Board with a modified price structure later.
During a discussion on Monday, Select Board members questioned why the transfer station took non-town bags at all since they were not allowed when pay-as-you-throw was launched and why the five percent annual price increase for town bags was never done.
“Does anyone know why it was never followed?” asked Selectman Shane Beattie.
Scott shrugged.
“It’s like a free thrown that never hit the rim,” he said.
