LYNDON — Two riverfront parks at the Sanborn Covered Bridge and the former Town Garage have been under consideration for some time.
The Select Board on Monday recommended that the proposed Sanborn Covered Bridge Park be the priority.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton asked the board to choose one project, saying the town lacked the capacity and financial resources to pursue both at once.
Board members Chris Thompson and Nancy Blankenship agreed the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park proposal had more momentum, community support and approved grant funding. Chair Dan Daley was absent.
The town has already secured $404,000 for project development and applications have been submitted to the Northern Borders Regional Commission (for $350,000), T-Mobile (for $50,000), and the Vermont Community Foundation.
Additional grant applications will be submitted later this year to the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative, USDA Community Facilities Grant Program, Vermont Historic Preservation Grant Program.
Blankenship noted the Sanborn Bridge site was centrally located on Main Street and offered more equitable access to village residents.
Plans for a riverfront park at the former Town Garage on Route 5 had been shelved for more than two years and the site will require environmental cleanup before it can be used.
The town will consult the Department of Environmental Conservation to determine what work is required and when it must be completed by.
If the site can remain “as is” and the town can focus its attention on the Sanborn Bridge project through completion, that would be best, Thompson said.
“If it can be left in its current state and not be a public health hazard, that may be a preferable option while we work on the covered bridge renovation and park.”
ART INSTALLATION
Four finalists have been chosen to create a public art installation, to be located at the in-development Sanborn Covered Bridge Park.
Chosen from a field of six applicants, the four finalists will conduct site visits this week.
They will develop proposals for sculptures, which will be reviewed by the Select Board, Village Trustees and community members at a public meeting in the fall.
Whichever proposal is selected would be designed and fabricated over the next year for installation in October 2023.
Selectman Chris Thompson asked if the proposals could go to a public vote during the November general election. Gratton indicated the project timeline required an earlier selection date.
However, Gratton said there would be ample opportunity for public input once the design was chosen. That would include a public meeting with the artist during the design phase later this year. Information can also be pushed out through the town web site and community social media channels, she said.
Two of the four artists have submitted tentative designs for a stone arch and a metal eagle. The other two artists are mulling it over.
The project is grant-funded through the Vermont Arts Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.