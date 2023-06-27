Select Board Rejects Exit 1 Zoning District

Dan Gingue, center, lifts up son Nathan while his father Paul looks on while picking corn at Gingue Farm in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Sept. 3, 2016. Efforts to create a special zoning district for the area encompassing the 500-acre farm was rejected by the Select Board on June 26. (Photo By Paul Hayes)
By unanimous vote, the board shelved the proposed land use regulations for the area on the north side of Interstate 93, Exit 1.
Explaining the decision, Selectman Gary Allard said, “It wasn’t welcome by the people who own the properties, and we didn’t see the necessity in it.”
One of those property owners is Rosemary Gingue.
Her family owns approximately 500 acres of working farmland, known as Gingue Family Farm, where they care for 300-400 cattle, grow corn and wheat, and mill flour.
She said there are no plans to close the fourth-generation farm, but she opposed the Higgins Hill District proposal for future considerations.
“This was something that we gave a lot of thought to,” she said. “We just didn’t want to limit what our options might be in the future.”
“Not that we’re making any changes at the farm, we’d prefer to stay a farm,” she continued, “[Our childrens’] intention is to be here and farm. But who knows for our grandchildren.”
Efforts to locate a Wal-Mart on the property failed in 2007.
The purpose of the Higgins Hill District was to manage land use by Exit 1.
It would have allowed seven permitted uses by right: accessory use/structure, agriculture, single-family dwelling, two-family dwelling, accessory dwelling, forestry and home occupation.
In addition, it would have allowed 11 conditional uses with Development Review Board approval: essential service, hotel, office, public assembly use, public facility, residential business/cottage industry, retail sales, school, wholesale sales, apartment house, and short-term rental.
It would have set a minimum lot size of one acre with a frontage requirement of 150 feet and setbacks of 65 feet (front) and 25 feet (side, rear).
Gingue said the prohibition on warehouse use, for example, was just one example of the proposal being too restrictive.
“We have a large dairy barn that we’re not using for dairy. They were going to take away the warehouse use. They told us we could apply for a [variance] but if it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it,” she said.
The Planning Commission drafted the Higgins Hill Zoning District proposal to align the area with abutting property located on the same side of the interstate in St. Johnsbury.
The draft document stated the Higgins Hill District objective was: To ensure that Waterford properties abutting the Town of St. Johnsbury can work in concert with neighboring properties for the desired use put forth by the Town of Waterford Town Plan in preserving the rural nature while recognizing the opportunity for growth.
