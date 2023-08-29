Select Board, Residents Wrangle With Traffic Problems

WATERFORD — Traffic safety is a chronic issue in Waterford.
The small, rural community of less than 1,300 year-round residents has no police department and, as a result, speeding cars and scofflaw ATVs roam freely with little to no oversight.
The Select Board on Monday discussed the problem, and those in attendance suggested two solutions: More signage and more enforcement.
There are pros and cons to both. Signs are cheaper but less effective; Cops can write tickets but cost a whole lot more.
Those approaches were debated during one exchange between resident Steve Robbins, whose family lives by the popular Old County Road boat launch, and Selectman Gary Allard.
Robbins: “There needs to be a [speed limit] sign coming out of [the boat launch]. There’s people going there 60, 70 miles an hour past there.”
Allard: “The speed limit there is 35 miles an hour.”
Robbins: “I know that, I’m telling you what they’re doing.”
Allard: “What you don’t need is a sign. You actually need enforcement. Somebody who sits down there and gives tickets.”
Robbins: “We should have that too. But if we have some signs up that’s a step in the right direction. The guy at the corner has a bunch of kids going out on the road, on skateboards and on bicycles. And God forbid one of those kids gets hit because nobody wants to put up a god damned sign!”
That last comment brought a rebuke from board Chair Michael Barrett, who asked that the conversation remain civil.
Barrett reminded Robbins that traffic safety was an issue throughout the town and that many shared Robbins’ frustration.
“I have a nine-year-old, I live up on Remick Road. Coming off of Woodland and Cortland Hill Road there’s no speed limit signs, coming off of Green School Road there’s no speed limit signs, and they’re going 70 miles an hour past my house,” Barrett said. “We are collectively trying to fix this. The boat launch is not the only problem area.”
Waterford contracts with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office at $5,500 annually for minimal coverage.
It is unclear whether the town has the financial wherewithal, and if the sheriff’s office has the manpower, to increase coverage in a meaningful way.
Barrett suggested that Sheriff James Hemond, a Waterford resident, may heed calls for increased coverage as a matter of civic responsibility.
“It does benefit that the sheriff is a Waterford resident so maybe a sense of community would be helpful,” Barrett said. “I talk to James frequently and I’d be happy to try to get him in on a meeting to present to us some options.”
Barrett pointed out that Hemond had made strides in addressing the sheriff’s office staffing shortage and that with additional manpower the CCSO may have greater ability to assist small towns such as Waterford.
[Hemond] has done a pretty good job beefing up his sheriff’s department and he’s still working on filling openings,” Barrett said.
Alternatives to the sheriff’s office for traffic enforcement, such as a town constable or contracted municipal police coverage (e.g. St. Johnsbury PD), were deemed not feasible at this time.
Said Barrett about partnering with a neighboring town’s police force, “There’s a lot of regionalization discussions going on with a lot of emergency services right now. So that’s certainly not a bad idea, but then you run into the same [staffing] problem [as the sheriff’s office]. If you talk to Chief [Timothy] Page in St. Johnsbury he’ll tell you he too is understaffed.”
