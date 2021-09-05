Select Board Reverses Course On ARPA Funds

HAVERHILL — About face.
The Precinct Plan, which would have awarded a substantial portion of the town’s ARPA money to four village precincts, was rescinded by the Board of Selectmen on Monday.
The Select Board voted 3-2 for the town to keep, and use, all $477,908 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds it is scheduled to receive in two equal installments in 2021 and 2022.
Chairman Fred Garofalo was the swing vote. He supported the Precinct Plan when it was approved last month by a one-vote margin, but had second thoughts after crunching the numbers.
Without its full allotment of ARPA funds, Haverhill would have to delay necessary projects and shift a quarter-million dollars in deficit spending to the 2022 budget.
“I think it’s imperative that the Town of Haverhill keep the ARPA funds to manage the deficit and not add these funds to the 2022 taxes,” he said.
Under the Precinct Plan, four precincts (Haverhill Corner, Mountain Lakes, North Haverhill and Woodsville) would have received 59 percent of the town’s ARPA funds for infrastructure projects.
Mountain Lakes Commissioner Bob Long crafted the Precinct Plan as a stimulus package to give the community an economic shot in the arm.
However, Select Board support for the Precinct Plan was undercut by the town’s significant economic need.
In the spring, Haverhill cut $500,000 from its budget after Town Meeting voted down the entire warrant. Now the town must look for more funds to afford unexpected increases to emergency shelter costs ($111,000 and rising), its ambulance contract ($24,000) and more.
Welfare spending (including emergency shelter) is on a record pace and could force the town to dip into its rainy day fund, which is already below recommended levels.
“If it wasn’t for the [welfare costs] going up, we probably wouldn’t be in this situation,” Garofalo said.
Members of the public suggested the town could take a wait-and-see approach. If enough precinct projects fail to qualify for ARPA funds, as some expect, the funds revert to the town and might be enough to address Haverhill’s budget crunch.
Garofalo rejected that idea. He said it would postpone necessary projects, limit municipal departments (such as highway and police) to emergency operations only, and paralyze the town.
“[Items in the precinct plan] may qualify. They may not qualify. We won’t find out until December. In the meantime that money has to be on hold. While we’re waiting to find out, everything in town stops,” he said.
Those voting in the majority to retain ARPA funds for town use were Garofalo, Matt Bjelobrk and Howard Hatch.
Bjelobrk said he favored using the ARPA funds to help all taxpayers — not just precinct residents. While he would have supported the precinct plan in normal times, he said the town finances took precedence now.
“If the town didn’t have a need, by all means. I would be more than willing [to support the precinct plan]. But this year the town does have a need,” he said, adding, “We have to do what’s best for the town taxpayers.”
Select Board members Michael Graham and Steve Robbins cast dissenting votes in favor of the Precinct Plan.
Both were disappointed with the decision. They agreed with Commissioner Long, who spearheaded the Precinct Plan, that it was the best use of the ARPA funds.
They also said the Precinct Plan, a cooperative effort between the four village districts, would have been a first step towards uniting a divided town.
“What we missed is an opportunity to work together,” Robbins said.
To which Garofalo responded, “There’s no sense in working together and going broke.”
