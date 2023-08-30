Select Board Reviews Draft ATV Survey

Based on survey results, the Select Board may recommend changes to the ordinance for Town Meeting approval.
The Select Board on Monday reviewed a draft survey and returned it to the subcommittee with suggested revisions.
Once approved by the Select Board, the survey will be distributed in hard-copy and digital form, for a period to be determined.
During an hour-long discussion on Monday, board members and residents debated and discussed the survey questions. Some suggested wording changes, others proposed striking and adding questions. Select Board member Susan Hayes asked that questions be balanced to avoid perceptions of bias.
When some in attendance delved into secondary matters, resident Jerry Jones said it was important for the survey to gather baseline data, and not be overly complicated.
“We’re getting away from the threshold issue, which is up until now ATVs have been banned from plowable roads in the town of Waterford, probably forever and at least since I’ve lived here. So you want to ask people, ‘Do you want to change that?’” Jones said. “Either you think it’s a good idea or you don’t think it’s a good idea, and why? That’s the first bit of information you want to get broadly from the people in the community.”
Jones opposes ATV road access on the grounds it negatively impacts public safety and the character of the community.
He, and others, have complained of scofflaw ATV riders who illegally traveled on Class 3, 2 and 1 town highways with impunity.
Those riders sometimes drive recklessly and damage property, critics said, and are emboldened by a lack of police presence and enforcement.
However, in spite of his personal opinions, Jones said it was important for the survey to gather comprehensive feedback from residents and landowners, so that the municipal ATV policy reflects the public sentiment, for or against.
“I don’t see this as this survey is going to be determinative of anything. It’s gonna give you the first snapshot of people’s opinions who don’t come to these meetings regularly,” Jones said.
The six-member subcommittee consists of two Select Board members (Michael Barrett, Susan Hayes) and four residents (Andre Gingue, Jen Smith, Howard Remick and Jones).
The Select Board formed the subcommittee at the the request of Town Meeting, which approved a non-binding petition article that asked the Select Board to amend the ordinance and allow ATVs on town roads with restrictions (on time, place, and manner of operation).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.