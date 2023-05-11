Select Board Reviews Town Building Coworking Plan
The Select Board is considering plans to convert the third floor of the municipal office building into rental space managed by Do North Coworking. (File Photo)

LYNDON — The Select Board on May 8 reviewed conceptual drawings for Town Office Building renovations.

The estimated seven-figure project would convert the vacant third floor into a 5,300-square-foot co-working hub.

