Select Board Reviews Town Building Coworking Plan

LYNDON — The Select Board on May 8 reviewed conceptual drawings for Town Office Building renovations.
The estimated seven-figure project would convert the vacant third floor into a 5,300-square-foot co-working hub.
Mark Wheeler, of St. Johnsbury-based architects EH Danson Associates, presented first-blush plans to create 12 offices, multiple collaborative areas, and a conference room on the building’s top floor.
The project remains in the very early stages and details remain fluid.
“We’ve got a lot more to do,” Wheeler said.
As proposed, it would be managed by Do North Coworking as rental office space to support the region’s remote workers, independent contractors, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small start-up businesses.
Next, Do North must produce revenue projections to determine the project’s feasibility.
Meanwhile, EH Danson Associates will price out an elevator to address the building’s lack of ADA accessibility.
If the project moves forward, the town would have to evaluate funding options to mitigate tax impacts.
Nicole Gratton, a regional planner at Northeastern Vermont Development Association, pointed to potential funding sources such as the bonding, loans, and grants through various programs such as the Northern Borders Regional Commission, USDA Rural Business Development Grants, and Economic Development Administration. The grant application window would be next spring.
“There’s a lot of funding out there for a project like this,” Gratton said.
The town has searched for a third-floor tenant since the Kingdom East School District moved out in July 2021.
Do North Coworking expressed interest in the space last year.
Do North opened at 93 Broad St. in 2018 and seeks more space to meet growing demand.
Jared Reynolds, the organization’s entrepreneur-in-residence, pointed to a waiting list for Do North’s rental space and business development programs.
Reynolds sees the third floor of the municipal building as an ideal location for expansion.
“There’s definitely demand for office space for both emerging businesses and remote workers that are moving here,” Reynolds said.
