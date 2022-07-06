Select Board Revises Road Treatment Contract, Agrees To Three Cent Per Gallon Increase

LYNDON — The Select Board cut a vendor a break this week.
By a 2-1 vote on Tuesday, the board agreed to voluntarily pay three cents more per gallon for liquid calcium chloride, which is used to treat the town’s dirt roads for dust control.
Innovative Surface Solutions of Glenmont, N.Y., had requested a seven-cent increase to offset rising trans-Atlantic shipping costs for the product. However, the Select Board balked at the budget impact.
They agreed to a three-cent increase (from .78 to .81) as a compromise that would protect taxpayers, while still providing relief for a vendor that has consistently delivered a satisfactory product at a low cost.
Innovative Surface Solutions has been awarded the contract for six of the last seven years with no complaints.
The Select Board decision does not alter the $80,000 line item for road treatment costs in the approved municipal budget. It simply reduces the purchasing power, from a maximum 102,000 gallons of calcium chloride under the original rate to approximately 97,000 gallons under the new rate. Additional funds were not required.
No disruption of road treatment is expected.
Select Board members Nancy Blankenship and Chair Dan Daley voted in favor of the compromise, despite some misgivings.
They reasoned that International Surface Solutions had been a quality vendor providing an “excellent service” and an “extremely low price,” and that their bid — 20 cents lower than the next lowest bid — had been submitted in the spring before a 20 percent spike in shipping fuel costs.
“I’m struggling with this very much,” Daley said during deliberations. “This to me, I don’t see any clear right or wrong here. But I can live with [a three-cent increase] moving forward. Only because they’ve been a fairly consistent vendor for us, and we’ve had quality product.”
Board member Chris Thompson cast the dissenting vote.
He argued contracts were intended as a hedge against market fluctuations, and that vendors would not offer the same courtesy to the town.
“What if there had been a 20-cent price dip in their advantage. I really don’t think they would be calling and saying ‘Hey, we’d really love to help you out. You’ve been a good customer and we’re going to sell to you for below the contract price,’” he said.
He also worried that the board’s compromise would set a problematic precedent.
“Are we prepared as a board going forward to reopen discussion on contracts we’ve already agreed to?” he asked.
The town treats approximately 61 miles of dirt roads with calcium chloride over the course of the spring, summer and fall.
High-use thoroughfares like Darling Hill Road and Duck Pond Road are treated roughly twice per month.
The price change will take effect immediately for all future deliveries.
The cost increase will not be retroactive to deliveries made before Tuesday.
The town has already received approximately a third of the calcium chloride it will use this season at the original price.
