LANCASTER — The Select Board on Monday stood firm.
For a second straight meeting, opponents of an upcoming Drag Story Hour at Weeks Memorial Library pleaded for the board to intervene.
And, for a second straight meeting, Selectmen Troy Merner, Leon Rideout and Shane Beattie declined to take action, they said, because they have no standing in library matters.
“There is absolutely nothing as a Select Board that we can do about this event,” Merner said.
North Conway-based White Mountains Pride will host a Drag Story Hour in the library’s Wingate Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The event, featuring drag performers reading stories to children, has drawn opposition from those who claim the event is agenda-driven and less than wholesome.
However, unlike the previous May 15 board meeting, event supporters were also in attendance.
They pushed back against the criticism as unfair, uninformed, and rooted in bigotry.
“I sense fear in this room by a small number of people,” said Lancaster resident Kate Hartnett. “I am a lesbian. I’m a taxpayer. I have friends who are drag queens.”
To Drag Story Hour opponents, she added, “You people have such a wrong opinion. I’m more afraid of you than anybody I’ve met on a dark street.”
During discussion, critics attempted to apply pressure through various means.
Brandon Giuda, owner of Riverside Camping & RV Resort in Lancaster, claimed the Drag Story Hour event would violate library policy, which states events are ‘open to the public.’
By limiting admittance to “adults with children,” he said, it prevents himself and others from monitoring the event.
“I want to go to Sunday’s event to fill a chair, and I can’t because I don’t have young children. So, they are violating [library by-laws]. In my opinion, either the event has to be canceled or that has to be changed,” Giuda said.
In response, another person said the same rule applies to all children’s events at the library, and Police Chief Tim Charbonneau said it was a private function and not subject to town open meeting regulations.
Ultimately, the Select Board dismissed Guida’s argument and the board chair, Merner, discouraged thoughts of holding White Mountains Pride to a different standard than other organizations booking Wingate Hall.
“The number one thing we can’t do is change the rules in the middle of the game, whether you like somebody or don’t like somebody,” Merner said.
Despite their stance on the matter, the Select Board did offer a concession to Drag Story Hour opponents.
Specifically, they suggested future library hall rentals be restricted to Lancaster residents to avoid future “controversial” events organized by outside groups.
“Do I think we need to change the policies for the rental of that room? Yes, I do,” Rideout said.
Weeks Memorial has a non-discrimination policy for Wingate Hall rentals, and according to staff, there were no grounds to deny the Drag Story Hour event.
Still, some in attendance called for the library staff and Board of Trustees to be punished over the incident.
Lancaster resident Jeff Feller asked, “If you [the Select Board] can’t stop the event, what can you do? What are you prepared to do to discipline the library staff, the library trustees, for what they’ve done to put the town in this position?”
Following those comments Racheal Stuart, the former Conservation Commission Chair, said the opposition and its demands were contrary to the spirit of the town.
“This is so far beyond what I have come to expect,” Stuart said. “I have really valued my service to the town. I have especially valued working with the three of you [Select Board members] knowing that we have, probably, very different points of view about many of the things being discussed here tonight. I think personal opinions [are] not the point here. The point here is: Is Lancaster a place where we acknowledge our differences, treat people with respect, not talk about punishing people?”
Noting how the Select Board have handled the issue, in spite of their own feelings about the event, Stuart said, “I so appreciate the tone you set — very high road — about the kind of place Lancaster is, without expressing personal opinions. I know your opinions are different than mine. But we can always speak on what’s best for Lancaster.”
