Select Board Says No To Tax Relief Request

LANCASTER — The Select Board on Feb. 21 turned down a request for tax relief.
Jude Gesel owes approximately $26,000 in back taxes and $7,200 in interest, and asked board members to forgive the interest.
“I’d love to get out of this hole that I’m in,” Gesel said.
The Select Board sympathized, but said forgiving the interest would send the wrong message to other taxpayers.
“It’s a precedent we don’t want to set,” said board member Leon Rideout.
According to Gesel, his financial predicament began a decade ago, when a fall left him seriously injured and unable to earn a living.
“It was a live-or-die sort of thing. They didn’t even know if I was going to make it through that first night, it was pretty serious. That’s what put me out of commission for as long as it did,” said Gesel, who resumed work as a contractor following a long recovery. “I’m back, I’m ready now, I’m working, and things are going good.”
Pleading his case to the Select Board, Gesel pointed out that his renovated building at 52 Main Street, home to the Granite Grind, had supported downtown revitalization efforts.
“The Main Street is in pretty good shape. I feel partly responsible for that, and thought maybe I might be given a little bit of a break,” Gesel said, adding that he’d already paid significant interest “five times what I owe.”
However, the Select Board questioned why the problem hadn’t been properly addressed in the decade since it began or in the five years since the town reached a payment agreement with Gesel.
“That’s an awful long time to let it fester,” said Chair Shane Beattie.
Forgiving Gesel’s interest debt on the grounds of his hardship and his work downtown would simply open the door for other, similar requests, the board said.
“We would be setting a precedent for the next taxpayer that comes in here and wanted the same kind of a thing,” said Rideout.
Board members expressed a willingness to adjust the payment schedule or revisit the interest rate to assist Gesel, but no vote was taken.
However, Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson advised Gesel to pay what he could now, in order to reduce the total amount owed and lower his interest payments.
Said Gaetjens-Oleson, “We could adjust the payment agreement if you want. However, the longer you pay, the more you’ll pay in interest.”
