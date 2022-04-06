WHITEFIELD — An easement blocks development of a municipal parking lot in King Square.
For months, the Select Board sought to take the easement by eminent domain and clear the way for dozens of parking spaces. Now they have changed tactics.
By a 3-0 vote on March 28, the Select Board instead agreed to pursue a lot line adjustment with abutters, and swap land for the easement.
“It should work out best for all of us,” said abutter Robert Loiacono.
Loiacono said the lot line adjustment process was a more equitable, less divisive solution, and allows all parties to avoid the substantial legal costs associated with a contested eminent domain process.
“The town has already spent $25,000 to $30,000 in appraisals, engineering and legal fees and we hadn’t even started the eminent domain process yet,” he said.
The 40-foot wide easement is located on the northern border of the parking lot, alongside Cumberland Farms, and provides owners of 3 and 5 Main Street with access and parking at the rear of their properties.
However, it prevents the town from following through on plans for the municipal lot, and would eliminate half of the proposed 40 parking spaces.
It also blocks the town from obtaining significant grant funding for the project.
After unsuccessful negotiations with the property owners, the town began the eminent domain process in January and had nearly completed it last month.
The Select Board held required public hearings on March 7 and 21 and were about to file an eminent domain request with the Board of Tax and Land Appeals.
The Planning Board and Conservation Commission had both recommended against eminent domain taking.
As part of eminent domain, the town would have given the property owners two permanent, deeded parking spaces each at no cost. Those spaces would have been accessible through the municipal lot and maintained and plowed by the town.
However, abutters Pat Ryan (3 Main St.) and Loiacono (5 Main St.) preferred a lot line adjustment, which would keep their properties intact.
“We give up 40 feet [of easement] in exchange for being able to park on our properties without interference,” Loiacono said.
The lot line adjustment process will involve land surveying and additional public hearings at a later date. It will be some time before it is completed.
Among other things, it will clarify disputed boundaries. Loiacono said his property lines have changed substantially since they were first drawn over a century ago, due to inaccurate records and surveyor error.
“This will put an exact location on where the line is,” he said.
Acquired in 2007, the centrally-located parking lot is considered an important step in the town’s economic development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.