Select Board Selects Airport Safety Plan

HAVERHILL — The Select Board last Monday chose a safety improvement plan for Dean Memorial Airport.
By a 5-0 vote, they selected an option that will close Airport Road, dead-ending it on either side of the runway.
The plan will also remove obstacles (such as trees, utility poles, airport buildings and traffic on Airport Road) that pose hazards to aircraft takeoff and landing.
It will bring the town-owned airstrip into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
The Select Board chose the ‘close Airport Road’ option over another alternative, which would have reconfigured Airport Road and left it open.
Select Board Member Matt Bjelobrk argued for the “road closed” option because it was the quickest, cheapest and simplest solution, and calls for less land taking.
It will only require the installation of concrete barriers and signage. The town will be able to contain a 5 percent federal grant match within the existing town budget.
Select Board members, Steve Robbins and Michael Graham voiced concern, pointing to a 2015 Town Meeting vote that opposed closing Airport Road.
“In 2015, the taxpayers were loud and clear: They don’t want the road closed,” Robbin said.
However Bjelobrk said the “road closed” option stops the clock on FAA safety concerns and allows the airport to remain eligible for federal funds.
He said the decision was reversible, and that the road could be reconfigured and re-opened with Town Meeting funding and support at a later date.
“If we choose [the road-closed option] and mitigate the risk right away, it costs the town nothing,” Bjelobrk said. “If [reopening the road] is something the taxpayers want to do they can appropriate the funds at Town Meeting.”
Efforts to address airport safety date back to last year.
Planners Dubois & King, of Randolph, Vt., developed five options as part of a safety study, which was funded through a $241,500 appropriation at the 2020 Town Meeting.
Last month the Select Board narrowed the list to two options.
The selected project will maintain the current runway length of 2,511 feet and will require a certain amount of property acquisition, including the purchase of property and air rights. Neither is an airport expansion.
The work is recommended through the airport’s 10-year, capital improvement plan and is needed to bring the airport into compliance with FAA standards.
