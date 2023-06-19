CARROLL — Does it need a permit or not?
That question is at the heart of a high-profile land use dispute in Carroll.
David Scalley, the town building inspector, purchased the old Twin Mountain Firehouse at auction in 2021. This year he signed a commercial tenant: A Red Bull distributor.
Based on his knowledge of property regulations, he was sure the energy drink dealer was a permissible “use by right.”
In other words, he thought the tenant could move in and begin operations immediately, with no additional permits required.
Alex and Aaron Foti, the chairs of the Planning and Zoning Boards, respectively, did not learn about the Red Bull distributor until it was up and running.
Based on their understanding of the town zoning ordinance, they believed the new business was both a “change of use” and a “non-conforming use.”
Put another way: They thought it needed Planning and Zoning Board review and approval, to ensure there were no adverse impacts on the community.
From their separate viewpoints, Scalley and the Fotis found themselves at odds.
The dispute turned personal as both sides raised conflict-of-interest questions.
Scalley felt the Fotis (a married couple) had conspired against him personally, outside the scope of their elected positions, in what he called “a witch hunt.”
The Fotis believed Scalley’s overlapping roles (property owner, building inspector, and past member of the Select, Planning and Zoning Boards) raised ethical questions and created a “perception of impropriety.”
The matter was settled on June 13 when the Select Board found in favor of Scalley.
A 2-1 board majority ruled the Red Bull distributor was a use by right, and they unanimously granted a certificate of occupancy and a building permit waiver.
Afterward, Scalley said he was singled out because of bad blood between him and the Fotis.
“If it wasn’t my building, nobody would be having this discussion,” he said.
Meanwhile, Planning Board Chair Alex Foti expressed dismay.
“I believe this action provides preferential treatment and is inconsistent with the zoning ordinance and further, was done mostly in the dark and without much attention to public input,” he said,
DUE DILIGENCE
The town auctioned off the old Twin Mountain Fire station at 104 Route 3 North in October 2021.
Scalley, the Select Board Chair at the time, recused himself from the process because he wanted to buy the half-acre property and 4,920-square-foot building.
One of seven bidders, he submitted the winning bid of $230,000 plus a $23,000 auctioneer fee. It was in line with the assessed value of $241,640.
When vetting the property, Scalley said, he confirmed its zoning and permitting status.
Upon sale, the property was re-zoned Residential-Business and classified as commercial.
The land came with a covenant attached with 13 prohibited uses, such as: Pawn shop, junkyard, medical marijuana dispensary, and sexually oriented enterprise.
Scalley used the facility as a garage for his construction business, DS Contractors, Inc. until the Red Bull distributor signed on.
For that reason, he said, it was neither a change in use nor a non-conforming use.
“If I had known the Planning Board and the Zoning Board were going to react like this, I may have gone to them. But I did my due diligence, as the building inspector and as the owner,” he said. “In December 2021, when I purchased the [old fire house], I immediately moved my equipment, my trucks and my inventory in that building and worked out of it for 15 months. So why is it a problem?”
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST?
Alex Foti was attending a chamber of commerce luncheon when the Red Bull distributor was announced.
“I asked ‘Where is this coming from? They would have to come to the Planning Board for that to happen.’ But, lo and behold, that afternoon I drive by and there are Red Bull trucks there with piles of Red Bull,” he said.
Believing it was an unpermitted use, he and his husband called for a cease and desist order. They did so in their capacity as land use board chairs, they said.
Normally the building inspector serves a cease and desist order. However, because Scalley could not serve himself, the Fotis referred the matter to the Select Board.
Their efforts were shown in a series of emails and memos dated Wednesday, April 12.
They pressed the Select Board for quick action, citing conflict of interest concerns, with Aaron Foti writing, “It certainly could give the appearance of foul play by the Building Inspector.”
Scalley viewed it as payback.
He said he butted heads with the Fotis a year earlier when the Select Board sued the Zoning Board.
The lawsuit, which claimed Aaron Foti should have recused himself from a subdivision case because he stood to gain financially, was dismissed for lack of merit by Coos County District Court in January 2022.
Alex Foti indirectly referenced the lawsuit in an April 12 email sent to new Selectman John Greer, writing, “The past selectboard has unfortunately created a high degree of mistrust and animosity between the [Select Board] and the other boards.”
Scalley points to that comment as evidence of personal bias, and said the emails and memos point to collusion.
Alex Foti disagreed. Minus that comment, he said, all communications focused on the matter at hand.
“Those requests came from the chairman of the Planning Board and chairman of the Zoning Board. It’s not personal, they made it personal,” he said. “It was just our job to do what we were supposed to be doing.”
Ultimately, the Select Board did issue the cease and desist order — and assumed jurisdiction over the entire matter.
DECISION MADE, APPEAL POSSIBLE
The Select Board held a public hearing on April 17, conducted a site visit of 104 Route 3 North on April 19, held a second public hearing on May 16, and issued a cease and desist order on May 18.
Under the cease and desist order, the Select Board determined a Certificate of Occupancy and a Building Permit were required.
The Select Board also narrowed the current use down to three choices — parking facility (use by right in the Residential-Business Zone), retail business/service (use by right), and warehouse (prohibited use) — with a final determination to be made at a later date.
The Select Board on June 13 resolved the matter. They ruled the Red Bull distributor was a parking facility by a 2-1 vote (Ken Mills and John Greer in favor, Jules Marquis against), unanimously approved a certificate of occupancy, and lifted the cease and desist order.
They waived the building permit requirement because “there is no construction, alteration, remodeling or structural changes occurring on the property.”
For Scalley, it was a case of justice served.
For the Fotis, it was a head-scratcher.
Alex Foti challenged the board’s determination of current use, asking, “How in the world can you think that is a parking lot? There are stacks of soda on one side being offloaded from one truck and loaded onto another. That’s called a distribution center.”
Beyond that, he said the Select Board circumvented the Planning and Zoning Boards and provided preferential treatment.
“I believe the actions of the Selectboard show who the biased parties really were in this decision, while some Selectmen pointed the finger at others who were merely trying to abide by the law and promote fairness to all residents,” Foti said. “I stand by the actions taken by me and all other members of the land use boards in this unprecedented case and I’m thankful for the outpouring of support that I’ve received for doing what in my mind is quite simply the job that was elected to do.”
It remains to be seen if the matter is over and done with.
The Planning Board will decide whether to appeal the Select Board decision. They meet next on July 6.
