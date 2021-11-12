WHITEFIELD — The Little Free Pantry needs a new home.
Whitefield Public Library will remove the self-service food pantry at the request of the Select Board, who cited liability concerns.
Selectmen said pantry users have been linked to complaints of vandalism, vagrancy, littering, and loitering, and felt the pantry’s continued presence on the town-owned library property exposed Whitefield to legal action.
“We don’t want to see any lawsuits,” said Select Board Member John Tholl, adding, “We’re not against having a food pantry, we just don’t believe the library is the appropriate place to have it.”
Library Director Courtney Vashaw was surprised and disappointed by the decision.
The Little Free Pantry opened in May and has served many of the town’s low-income and food-insecure households.
Vashaw said the pantry was heavily trafficked, the vast majority of its users were respectful, and only a handful of people made complaints.
She questioned how many of those complaints were actually connected to users of the Little Free Pantry, and how many were just unconnected people behaving badly.
Providing a snapshot of pantry activity, she said, 10 separate users accessed the pantry over a four-hour period on Nov. 4 without incident.
In a statement last week, she wrote, “These last six months have shown me the absolute need for this resource. It also shows that, once again, it only takes a couple of people misusing a resource to eliminate it for the countless others who use it respectfully, with kindness, and with great need.”
Those familiar with the situation said the volume of complaints has increased over the summer months. Those complaints were fielded by the town offices and the police department, and have centered on vandalism, vagrancy, littering, and loitering in the area of neighboring St. Matthew’s Church.
Police Chief Ed Samson said incidents include rocks thrown through church windows (stained glass and regular), food wrappers and other trash left outside the church, people living out of vehicles on church property, and people spending the night in the Little Free Pantry shed.
While he supported the effort, he argued it should be located in a more visible location with stronger oversight.
“From a police standpoint we’ve found that [the pantry] has drawn and kept individuals in the area that have taken up a lot of our time, whether it’s general nuisance calls or other things,” Samson said. “I think [the Little Free Pantry] is a great thing, it’s a much-needed thing, but from my standpoint, it needs to be in a better location and needs to be better regulated.”
Select Board members were also felt that municipal taxes and labor should not go towards the operation of a social service that may enable or exacerbate homelessness and other activities.
“It is not the library’s job to do that,” Tholl said.
The library’s board of trustees reluctantly agreed to comply with the Select Board’s request, feeling they had no choice, Vashaw said.
Meanwhile, the Little Free Pantry has stopped soliciting donations until a new location is found.
In a statement Vashaw said, “We have been given no set deadline, but it needs to happen before snow if we are to move the building. My hope is that the pantry will find a new home with whomever takes over the Whitefield Food Pantry, previously run out of Friends and Neighbors. I will work with another group to transfer the building and resources.”
News of the Select Board decision was posted to the Whitefield Little Free Pantry’s Facebook page last week.
It drew 83 comments, many of them unhappy with the town’s handling of the matter.
Some said problems of littering, vandalism and loitering were widespread and occurring elsewhere. Others questioned the wisdom of removing a public resource during a pandemic at the start of winter.
Wrote one person “That’s terrible to remove it.”
Added another, “It’s so sad that this is what the community has come to.”
Said yet another, “[W]hy can’t the proper authorities take care of those people instead of taking this valuable resource away from the people who desperately needed and don’t abuse it this makes no sense at all.”
The Little Free Pantry is unlocked, self-serve, and accessible 24/7. It is stocked with non-perishable food, toiletries, household items, personal hygiene products and more.
It was intentionally located in a high-density, walkable area for residents who may not have vehicle access.
It meets a clear need. Statewide, food insecurity increased 13 percent during COVID. Nearly 120,000 New Hampshire residents (1 in 11) faces hunger, including almost 28,000 children (1 in 9), according to the non-profit Feeding America. Meanwhile supply chain and labor issues have caused food shortages and price jumps, straining household budgets.
The Little Free Pantry was the brainchild of Ellen Endres, a local entrepreneur who operates a residential cleaning service (Wicked Meticulous) and a meal-delivery service (Wicked Delicious).
She was inspired by a similar free pantry located in downtown Littleton, outside of the First Congregational Church.
Looking for a location she posted messages to local Facebook community pages, where she connected with Vashaw. Supported by her board of directors, Vashaw agreed to host the pantry in the library parking lot.
A fund-raising campaign was launched, which collected enough donations to purchase a weatherproof Craftsman storage shed. Other community members donated storage totes. Whitefield Police and Public Works signed off on the project and the town donated material and labor to build a foundation and install the pantry.
Ironically, the day after library trustees agreed to comply with the Select Board request, Whitefield Elementary made a big donation of food and household supplies.
It reflected strong local support for the pantry, Vashaw said.
Now she hopes another organization will step forward to carry on the Whitefield Little Free Pantry, and is actively working to line up another community partner.
“I’m disheartened,” she said, “but I am so hopeful that someone else will pick up the reins.”
Meanwhile, Tholl said, “We don’t have a problem with having a food pantry because let’s face it, there are people in need. But the library is not a particularly good location for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.