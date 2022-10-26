Select Board Stays Out Of Woodsville Funding Fight, Defers To Courts

HAVERHILL — Two weeks ago the Select Board supported town intervention in the Woodsville funding issue.
Not anymore.
With the matter under appeal, Select Board leadership called for the courts to settle the messy, divisive issue.
“I seriously, seriously believe that for everybody’s benefit, for both sides, this needs to be decided in court once and for all,” said Chair Fred Garofalo.
Town Meeting in March approved nearly $450,000 for Woodsville Fire and Highway but the state Department of Revenue Administration ruled the petition articles were illegal.
DRA dismissed Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter.
On Oct. 12, Woodsville appealed DRA’s decision to both Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Garofalo and Vice Chair Steve Robbins agreed that a definitive court ruling is necessary to end persistent bickering over the matter.
“At the end of the day, we have to see this through, so this law is clarified [and] we know in the future how to go,” Robbins said.
LETTER TO DRA
Woodsville doesn’t have the standing to appeal DRA’s decision, but the town does.
For that reason, Woodsville had asked the Select Board to intervene and send a letter to DRA.
The letter would have asked questions on Woodsville’s behalf, challenging the DRAs ruling.
The Select Board originally supported writing the letter (approving the motion 3-2 on Sept. 26) but backtracked after Woodsville filed its twin appeals (the motion to send the letter failed to pass 2-2-1 on Monday).
Robbins and Kevin Knapp were in favor, Garofalo and Katie Williams were against, and Michael Graham abstained.
Graham was the swing vote. He had previously supported sending a letter to DRA on Woodsville’s behalf. It was unclear why abstained on Monday. He cited a “conflict of interest” but did not elaborate.
The split vote reflected divided opinions among board members on the matter.
During the discussion, Garofalo questioned the wisdom of sending the letter. He pointed to past legal opinions and DRA rulings, which went against Woodsville.
“I don’t feel this letter will make any difference,” Garofalo said.
Robbins agreed DRA was unlikely to change its mind with the matter in the courts. Even so, he said, it was the board’s responsibility to defend the Town Meeting vote and honor the will of the people.
“I’m not opposed to sending a letter and asking [DRA to review Woodsville’s request for reconsideration], but my expectation is [DRA] won’t do a damn thing with this in the courts,” Robbins said.
TIMELINE
The following is a simple timeline of the ongoing Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and in violation of municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Sept. 26, 2022: The Woodsville Commissioners and district administrator Kevin Shelton asked the Select Board to re-submit the ‘request for reconsideration’ to DRA on the precinct’s behalf. The request is approved 3-2.
Oct. 12, 2022: Woodsville appeals DRA’s decisions to Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court. To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
