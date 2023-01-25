Select Board Strikes Compromise On Library Funding
Buy Now

Whitefield Public Library (Google Maps Image)

WHITEFIELD — The Select Board has struck a compromise on Whitefield Public Library funding.

The board on Monday agreed to place the library’s fuel and electric expenses in the town’s general fund budget, freeing up approximately $11,500 in the library line item for salaries and programming.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments