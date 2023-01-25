Select Board Strikes Compromise On Library Funding

WHITEFIELD — The Select Board has struck a compromise on Whitefield Public Library funding.
The board on Monday agreed to place the library’s fuel and electric expenses in the town’s general fund budget, freeing up approximately $11,500 in the library line item for salaries and programming.
The move comes after Whitefield Public Library requested a 98 percent funding increase, from $49,000 to $90,000, to meet demand. The Select Board responded with a more modest 32 percent increase to $65,000 to protect taxpayers.
Between the cost shift and the budget increase, the Select Board struck a balance between library needs and taxpayer concerns and effectively increased the WPL budget by $27,500.
“I was happy to see both the Select Board and the Library could come to an agreement that we feel will both keep the library operating at their current hours and still providing adequate services to the town’s residents at the reduced budget the Select Board recommended,” said Select Board Chair Shawn White.
To make room in the general budget for the WPL’s fuel and electric costs, the Select Board removed a $10,000 warrant article for library building maintenance that has already been addressed elsewhere.
The Select Board compromise will make it easier for Whitefield Public Library to cover its remaining expenses through grants, donations and in-kind services.
“We still have a lot of money to raise,” said library director Courtney Vashaw, noting that WPL’s true cost of doing business is $123,000, “but I’m glad we were able to come to this agreement with the Selectboard. We’re all trying to work together for the best possible solution.”
Making its budget request this year, Whitefield Public Library aims to add staff, expand hours, and boost programming.
The proposed library budget would allow WPL to provide a full-service library, open at least 40 hours over six days each week during the summer and 30+ hours five days a week during the other seasons.
The draft budget would make key staffing changes.
First, it would shift a full-time, grant-funded program manager to the town payroll. Library officials said that the town would provide a more stable and sustainable funding source for the pivotal position.
Second, the draft budget would create a second part-time position to assist WPL director Courtney Vashaw (who is also part-time). It would lessen the library’s reliance on a shrinking volunteer pool and ensure that library shifts are covered.
Those changes would allow the library to keep pace with rising demand.
Whitefield Public Library has evolved into a multi-faceted community hub serving thousands of residents and visitors each year.
That shift accelerated during COVID-19. Many people have used the library’s broadband connection to apply for work, interview for jobs, connect with social services, and access telehealth.
Last summer the library welcomed more than 70 patrons per day during peak times, had 2,300 visits for youth and adult programming and distributed 1,200 free lunches through the New Hampshire Food Bank.
For more information on Whitfield Public Library visit https://whitefieldpubliclibrary.org/
