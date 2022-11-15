Select Board Supports Returning Town Administrator To Full Time Status

FRANCONIA — Town Administrator Kim Cowles currently works 40 hours a week.
She’s part-time.
Speaking to the Select Board on Monday, Cowles asked that the Town Administrator position be returned to full-time, citing the workload.
Cowles, who labors an additional 10 to 15 hours per week as the part-time parks and recreation director, called the current arrangement unsustainable.
The Select Board agreed.
“There’s no doubt in my mind this is a full-time job,” said board member Jill Brewer.
Now they must hammer out the details.
The Select Board will explore the matter further as they begin work on next year’s municipal budget.
HISTORY OF THE POSITION
The Select Board established the full-time Town Administrator position in Sept. 2016 and Holly Burbank served in that role from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2020.
When the search for a full-time replacement was halted by COVID-19, parks and recreation director Cowles was hired as a part-time administrator in June 2020.
Since then, Cowles has overseen day-to-day municipal operations and Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith was contracted to handle financial and accounting duties.
During her time as Town Administrator, Cowles oversaw the construction of a new welcome center, a special town meeting to approve two new truck purchases, a town-wide revaluation, and ongoing talks to address Fire and EMS staffing issues.
Now, after two years of on-the-job training, Cowles said she is prepared to assume full-time town administrator duties.
“I believe it’s a full-time job and I believe I’m doing a satisfactory job at it,” Cowles said.
STARTING POINT
Making her pitch to the Select Board on Monday, Cowles asked that she be appointed full-time Town Administrator starting in 2023.
She proposed a first-year salary of $77,000 (the same as she makes in her current dual roles) with step increases totaling $6,000 over the following three years: $3,000 in 2024, $2,000 in 2025 and $1,000 in 2026.
She recommended that spending on Municipal Resources Inc. be reduced from $10,000 in 2022 to $3,000 in 2023 to aid in her transition to full-time and then be discontinued.
Also, Cowles would step down as a part-time recreation director and a replacement would need to be hired.
The Select Board did not commit to those terms but called them a good first step in negotiations.
“I think it’s a fair starting point,” said board member Eric Meth.
When asked if she wanted to discuss salary and benefits matters in open meetings, Cowles said yes.
“Learning from past people’s mistakes, I know that I’m going to get ripped apart one way or another. So I might as well throw it out there right now and take the criticism. And I can either decide to accept the criticism or walk away,” she said.
ISSUES TO CONSIDER
Cowles is a longtime town employee.
She has been recreation director since 2008 and worked over a decade on the building and grounds crew.
She expressed confidence that she brought the right mix of experience, passion, and know-how to the Town Administrator position and intends to continue serving in the role as long as the position is properly structured and compensated.
“I love this job, I love this town, and I think I’ve proven my work over the years,” she said.
Now, the Select Board must crunch the numbers to determine if Cowles’ request is financially feasible.
Although Cowles’ requested salary is in line with what her predecessor would have made, that person had three years of full-time experience before they departed.
“That’s what I’m wrestling with,” Brewer said.
To measure the fairness of Cowles’ offer, the Select Board will look at Town Administrator salaries and benefits packages in other communities.
Brewer said “it’s absolutely in the best interest of the town” for Cowles to remain Town Administrator but “we really need to figure out the salary piece and what is fair to everyone.”
