Select Board Supports Unofficial Budget Committee

HAVERHILL — There won’t be an Advisory Budget Committee this year.
Not officially, at least.
Everything on the Town Warrant, including authorization for the Advisory Budget Committee, failed when voters rejected optional Town Meeting procedures, which were allowed during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The Board of Selectmen on Monday suggessted an “unofficial” Advistory Budget Committee (ABC) as a way to include additional voices in budget creation.
It’s powers would be limited.By law, without town approval, the Advisory Budget Committee cannot hold meetings and conduct budget reviews with department heads. Still, it would provide greater transparency to the process.
The Select Board voted 5-0 to recommend that Town Moderator Jay Holden appoint an unofficial ABC which would have access to the town’s budget proposal, could discuss it by phone or email, and would deliver recommendations to the Board of Selectmen for review.
Select Board member Howard Hatch said it was important to continue some form of public review, despite the Town Meeting vote, in order to maintain credibility with the community.
“I don’t want people to be left out of this,” he said.
Fred Garofalo, Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said delivery of information to an unofficial Budget Committee should be confirmed, to guard against mistrust between the town and the committee.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling said there was nothing to stop citizens from establishing an informal group to look over the budget.
“The citizens can do whatever the citizens want to do,” she said.
At one point, Selectmen discussed the nature of the Budget Committee.
Codling and Hatch both expressed concern that the Budget Committee had become “arbiters” of the budget in recent years, spending extensive time on seemingly small details.
Hatch said he supported the committee — he characterized its work as vital — but added “we don’t need to cover every damn thing that happens.”
A.P. HILL POOL
The Woodsville Precinct is looking at ways to re-open the A.P. Hill Pool this summer.
Earlier this year the Board of Selectmen accepted a Budget Committee recommendation to close the pool for the upcoming season in order to save the town approximately $43,000 in operating costs.
They left $1,000 in the pool budget for minor maintenance in anticipation of a future re-opening.
However, moving to re-open the pool ahead of schedule, Woodsville precinct officials claim the town failed to maintain the pool properly, leaving it in bad repair. They have also asked about pool equipment, which is no longer stored on-premises.
The issue was raised by precinct commissioner Steve Wheeler during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling promised to look into the maintenance issue and Recreation Director Sherri Sargent will be consulted on the pool equipment.
