Select Board Tells Non-Profits To Show Up Or Get Signatures

That was the message from the Select Board to social service agencies this week.
The board on Monday unanimously supported a change to the existing town policy, which automatically renews social service funding requests.
The proposed change would require social service organizations to send representation to town meeting, to explain funding requests and answer questions, in order to guarantee automatic renewal.
Non-compliant agencies would have to re-submit their special appropriations funding request as a petition article the following year.
In the event of Australian ballot elections, the attendance requirement would apply to informational sessions.
During a discussion on Monday, Select Board member Nancy Blankenship said she fielded multiple complaints from voters about a lack of non-profit representation at this year’s town meeting informational sessions.
“I do think it’s important for organizations to have a representative to talk about their organization when they are requesting funds. And, in some instances, the funds are substantial,” she said.
In March, Lyndon voters approved 13 special appropriations requests totaling over $76,000. That included $11,962 for Northeast Kingdom Human Services and $10,000 each for Umbrella and Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice.
“When you’re asking a community for $10,000 and you can’t be bothered to send somebody to represent your organization, that’s kind of rude and entitled.”
The change was suggested by Select Board Chair Dan Daley, and was based upon a similar policy adopted earlier this year in Lancaster, N.H.
The Select Board asked that the new condition be added to the annual special appropriations request forms sent to social service organizations
The form already instructs non-profits to submit funding requests by December 30, along with a one-page organizational summary suitable for publication in the town report.
The attendance requirement, and penalty for non-attendance, would be included as a third condition.
Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer will draft language for final adoption by the Select Board at a later date.
