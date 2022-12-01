Select Board To Address “Unsightly Properties” With Enforcement
The Bethlehem Select Board on Monday agreed to address "unsightly properties" in town with stepped-up enforcement. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Prompted by long-brewing concerns from some residents and town officials, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday agreed to step up enforcement of “unsightly properties.”

Being finalized is an enforcement letter to be sent to property owners in violation of the town zoning ordinance, site plan review regulations, and state law because they have “established a junkyard by using the property for storing and keeping old rags, paper, trash, rubber debris, waste, iron, steel, and other old or scrap materials.”

