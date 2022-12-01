Select Board To Address “Unsightly Properties” With Enforcement

Prompted by long-brewing concerns from some residents and town officials, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday agreed to step up enforcement of “unsightly properties.”
Being finalized is an enforcement letter to be sent to property owners in violation of the town zoning ordinance, site plan review regulations, and state law because they have “established a junkyard by using the property for storing and keeping old rags, paper, trash, rubber debris, waste, iron, steel, and other old or scrap materials.”
Such a non-residential activity requires a variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment, site plan approval from the planning board, and a license from the Select Board.
Violators will be told that if they do not remedy the conditions or apply for the required approvals by a set date, the town will refer the matter to its attorneys to begin legal proceedings.
The town will not only seek injunctive relief but also reimbursed costs and attorneys fees as well as statutory fines in the amount of $275 a day from the date of the town’s first letter, as allowed under New Hampshire RSA 676:17, the statute on planning and zoning enforcement procedures and fines and penalties.
The letter reads, “Although the selectmen do not enjoy bringing lawsuits against citizens of the town, should you continue to violate the law, you will leave them with no other option.”
Bethlehem’s letter is based partly on a similar notice letter used in Littleton by Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz.
In Bethlehem, the letter will be issued by Bob Francis, Bethlehem’s building inspector and code enforcer.
On Monday, Francis told the Select Board he thinks they can use their letter to effectiveness, and the process would let the property owner know how many letters the town has sent.
“That way, this person knows we’re keeping track of what’s going on, and I want them to realize that,” he said.
In Littleton, Bratz had recently gone to court with his enforcement letter to a property owner there and the court ruled in favor of the town, said Francis.
“That worked out really great,” he said. “The only problem is when he went for the settlement, the person still hasn’t paid so the town had to put a lien on the property.”
“What you’re saying sounds good and it’s nice to know this was effective,” said Bethlehem Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Bethlehem has some of the same things in its zoning ordinance as Littleton does and it provides the town of Bethlehem with a framework to follow, she said.
And if a situation becomes dodgy, Francis can call the town attorney, said Morris.
At the state level, Francis said the New Hampshire Senate has a bill that approved a committee for residential blights in a community, though he doesn’t yet know what will come of it.
“Obviously, this is a problem not just here in Bethlehem, but throughout the state,” he said. “We have to come up with a solution that will work and I want to see that happen.”
Several residents in attendance on Monday expressed appreciation.
“I want to thank the code enforcement officer and you guys for your efforts on this,” said Paul Greenlaw, president of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. “I know it’s a difficult subject, but things definitely need to be done, and thank you for giving it a shot.”
Dick Robie, who lives on Strawberry Hill with a blighted property nearby, said he’s made several complaints at town hall “about the junkyards that we have around Bethlehem” and he hopes something will come out of the renewed effort to address them.
For the “mess next to me,” Robie said he spoke with the occupant and learned the occupant and property owner are two different people. The Select Board, he said, needs to ensure that it is dealing with the owner of a property.
Robie said if he wanted to sell his house, any prospective buyer coming to look at it would have to drive right by the blighted property.
“I think we owe the people who live around those a little more than what we’ve all done,” he said.
Robie also suggested the three-member Bethlehem Village District Commission and five-member Select Board team up for better effectiveness.
Selectman Chris Jensen said if Francis attends the next board meeting on Monday and the letter is finalized, he doesn’t see any reason why the board can’t immediately send the letters out to all properties of concern.
Select Board members in Bethlehem are aware of several properties that are the subject of complaints, but because such properties are a legal issue they cannot name them.
“We can’t talk in public about 90 percent of this,” said Morris. “It’s partly to protect the property owners. It damages the reputation of the property owner to say that we were in contact with them about a legal issue … The public updates on this are always going to be lacking.”
While frustrating for some residents, Morris said the board can assure them that something is being done.
As unsightly properties come up, residents can inform the town, she said.
“The first ones we’re addressing are the ones people have been complaining about for a long time, the ones that are known,” said Select Board member April Hibberd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.