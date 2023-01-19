Select Board To Decide Town Meeting Format Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jan 19, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LYNDON — Will the town return to a traditional town meeting or not?The Select Board expects to answer that question at its next meeting on Jan. 23.The state legislature on Thursday approved a two-year extension of pandemic-era Town Meeting options, giving the town flexibility on how and when it decides elections, budgets, and warning articles. Bill H.42 will allow towns to switch to Australian Ballot voting, reschedule Town Meetings to a later date, and hold information sessions online. It awaits the governor’s signature.It remains to be seen which Town Meeting format Lyndon will pursue this year.Lyndon held its last in-person meeting on March 3, 2020, 10 days before Vermont went into a state of emergency.For the past two years, Town Meeting matters were decided by Australian ballot.During a discussion this week, Select Board members offered tepid support for a return to the traditional, shoulder-to-shoulder annual meeting format.Chair Dan Daley said public opinion seemed to support a continuation of the pandemic-era ballot vote process, which accommodates busy professionals and working families.“Anecdotally, the comments I hear, the majority like the Australian Ballot option to vote,” he said. “That’s the feedback I got too,” added board member Nancy Blankenship.“You get 10 times as many people voting with the opportunity to come after work. A lot of people can’t get to [traditional] Town Meeting, it’s just the reality,” said Selectman Chris Thompson.The Select Board must choose the format and warn the meeting by Feb. 5.Whether in-person or by ballot, Town Meeting participation has dwindled in recent years.From 2013 to 2021, Lyndon was among the bottom ten voter turnouts in seven of nine years. Last year, just 9.3% of registered voters cast ballots.In efforts to improve those numbers, Thompson floated the idea of a voter survey, to determine what day, time and type of Town Meeting the public preferred.Prior to COVID, a survey conducted in 2019 showed that 61 of 110 respondents preferred the typical Tuesday morning meeting, 26 supported a Monday night meeting, and 17 backed a Saturday meeting.However, prior attempts to hold Lyndon’s annual meeting on Saturday and Monday were even more lightly attended and largely unsuccessful, officials said.Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer said it was a sign of the times.“It’s not a holiday anymore, it’s not a day off,” she said. 