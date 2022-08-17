Select Board To Discuss Waumbek Monday
The snow-covered Presidential Range serves as a backdrop for dormant golf carts at the Waumbek Golf Course in Jefferson, N.H., on Saturday, Nov. 16.

JEFFERSON — The Select Board on Monday will discuss whether to purchase the former Waumbek Golf Course.

It follows a non-public meeting on Aug. 17 between the Select Board and the realtor for the 370-acre property which was listed last week at $1.3 million.

