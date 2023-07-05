Select Board To Formalize Public Comment Rules After Series Of Contentious Meetings

LANCASTER — The Select Board on Monday agreed to establish Rules of Procedure.
The board directed Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson to draft rules for review and adoption at a later date.
The moves comes after a series of contentious meetings, where debate over a Drag Story Hour event became heated.
The final straw came on June 19, when three Drag Story Hour opponents spoke without interruption, and then LGBTQ+ resident Teri Anderson’s remarks were cut short by board Chair Troy Merner.
Merner apologized to Anderson on Monday and they both agreed that uniform Rules of Procedure were necessary to maintain order — particularly when subject matter was controversial.
Merner opened the meeting with remarks in support of Rules of Procedure, and said unregulated discussion on Drag Story Hour had been counterproductive.
Anderson echoed that point. In a letter to the Select Board sent a week earlier, she requested they adopt Rules of Procedure to promote civil discourse, and speaking to the board on Monday, she made a personal appeal.
“What I’m asking is that you treat everybody equally. Be consistent with all of your rules,” she said.
In her letter, Anderson took the matter a step further, asking that the Select Board also draft and adopt a Code of Conduct that lays out rules of decorum and contains “remedies the public may pursue in case of violations of such policies.”
The Code of Conduct recommendation was taken under advisement.
RULE CHANGE
Rules of Procedure will not be adopted until next month at the earliest.
Until then, Merner said, the Select Board will observe the following guidelines for public comment:
(1) Public comment will be limited to posted public hearings and the end-of-meeting public comment period.
Discussion at public hearings will be restricted to the matter at hand, discussion during public comment will be restricted to agenda items and be limited to three minutes.
(2) Speakers must be recognized by the board chair prior to speaking, and comments must be directed to the board.
Those guidelines adhere to New Hampshire Municipal Association recommendations and are effective immediately.
Merner said the board’s previous “loosey goosey” approach to public input had exacerbated tensions surrounding Drag Story Hour.
Discussion of the topic at Select Board meetings on May 15, June 5 and June 19 had been “a circus,” he said.
Public comment on May 15 was “out of control,” according to Merner, because some spoke at great length, without being recognized, and/or were not town residents.
In response, Merner set ground rules before a second discussion on June 5. However, he did not on June 19 because he didn’t anticipate the subject would resurface.
He said his failure as board chair to consistently set and enforce guidelines was the root cause of the heated exchange with Anderson.
“I was wrong. I take full responsibility,” he said.
Selectman Leon Rideout added, “I’m 100 percent in favor of setting up guidelines, to keep things from going off the tracks.”
FEEDBACK
Not everyone supported the proposed Rules of Procedure.
Resident Allan Savage argued against the idea, saying it would disenfranchise town residents and went against democratic principles.
“I don’t think that’s the way it should work,” Savage said.
Resident Joe Bachofer did not oppose Rules of Procedure, but said the policy should not be oppressive.
“When the people of the town come together on a particular topic, whether we agree with it or not, they should have that voice and it should not be squashed,” Bachofer said.
Former Conservation Commission Chair Rachael Stuart suggested flexible public comment rules, such as those outlined in ConCom’s Rules of Procedure.
“Our procedures did say it was the discretion of the chair to recognize people either during a topic or during a meeting. So, I didn’t have to let anybody speak, and it was certainly more complicated, but as a group we were committed to being inclusive,” Stuart said. “I would just say, if your rules set a baseline and you don’t have to let people speak. I sure you will have the spirit … that you can let people speak.”
Rules of Procedure are common practice for Select Boards in New Hampshire and most boards permit a public comment period, even though it is not mandated under state law (except as required in a public hearing).
Regardless of state law, resident Bob Elwell said the Select Board should function as a venue for “rational, calm” public discussion.
“We need to be able to have a forum where we can let our voices and opinions [be heard],” he said.
However, Merner disagreed with the value of personal opinions. He said the Select Board was primarily concerned with the business of the town — such as infrastructure, taxes, emergency services and land use — and not free-form dialogue on cultural issues.
“I don’t really want to hear about people’s personal opinions about personal items. About religion or about anything,” he said. “That is not what we’re here to do.”
A draft Rules of Procedure should be ready for board review in August.
