Select Board To Seek Clarity On Woodsville Funding
Buy Now

James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — Seven months after Town Meeting the debate continues: Who will pay for Woodsville’s fire and highway departments?

State law says the precinct is solely responsible, voters in March ordered the town to chip in.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments