Select Board To Seek Clarity On Woodsville Funding

HAVERHILL — Seven months after Town Meeting the debate continues: Who will pay for Woodsville’s fire and highway departments?
State law says the precinct is solely responsible, voters in March ordered the town to chip in.
Seeking clarity, the Select Board on Sept. 26 voted 3-2 to ask the state Department of Revenue Administration for an unequivocal answer.
A letter to DRA will be drafted and approved at a future Select Board meeting.
It’s the latest development in the Haverhill-Woodsville power struggle, an ongoing saga with more twists and turns than Game of Thrones.
To fully understand it, one would have to read thousands of pages of meeting minutes, legal documents, state statutes, and news reports.
But here’s a simple timeline.
KEY EVENTS
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000. Voters do so in spite of multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and in violation of municipal finance law.
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Sept. 26, 2022: The Woodsville Commissioners and district administrator Kevin Shelton asked the Select Board to re-submit the ‘request for reconsideration’ to DRA on the precinct’s behalf. The request is approved 3-2.
DUTY OR DISTRACTION?
Chair Fred Garofalo and board member Katie Williams cast the dissenting votes on Sept. 26.
Garofalo questioned the wisdom of pursuing the matter. He worried that further challenges would be a waste of time and money, pointing to past legal opinions and DRA rulings. Williams was uncomfortable with sending the letter to DRA without legal review.
However, those voting in the majority — Vice Chair Steve Robbins and members Michael Graham and Kevin Knapp — said it was the board’s responsibility to defend the Town Meeting vote and honor the will of the people.
Robbins and Graham are Woodsville residents.
“The voters of the Town of Haverhill voted to give this money to the Woodsville Fire District. Our duty is to do what the voters ask for. If we don’t uphold the spirit of the Town Meeting form of government, then we have no business having it,” Robbins said.
Taking things a step further, Graham expressed support for a legal challenge that would begin at the superior court level, and could rise to the state supreme court.
“I think this issue needs to get outside of the DRA,” Graham said. “I’ve already seen how that department has operated in this case. I think the only true outcome should be decided in the judicial system.”
He said court action was worth pursuing, even if it incurred additional legal costs for the town and precinct.
“I want a judge to look at this situation and tell me what can and can’t be done,” Graham said.
When Town Manager Brigitte Codling and Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher said the Town Meeting warrant articles had already been deemed illegal by town and state attorneys, Graham responded that different attorneys could be found who felt otherwise.
“Are you aware there are attorneys out there who will argue [against] this position?” Graham asked.
PUBLIC OPINION
Citizens in attendance on Monday expressed divided opinions on the matter.
Town resident Lorraine Prescott questioned why the board would support a motion that benefits precinct taxpayers at the expense of the town.
“What benefit are the taxpayers of [the Town of] Haverhill getting from doing this?” she asked.
Woodsville resident Vicki Wyman said the town had a responsibility to defend the Town Meeting vote.
“Taking away what the Town of Haverhill voters voted on is wrong. Why come to the polls if our voices won’t be heard?” she asked.
Town resident Mike Lavoie questioned why the town-village division existed at all.
He said the precinct’s opposition to merging its fire and highway departments with the town’s was the root of the problem.
“If they joined the town Fire Department and combined the [highway departments] we’d be that much closer to being one town, and all this bickering would stop,” Lavoie said.
He said if Woodsville officials were concerned that they would receive inferior fire or road service, “there are ways to address that.”
“I guarantee you it would get worked out. There’d be bumps, but it would get worked out.”
