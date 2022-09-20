Select Board To Take New Look At Short-Term Rentals

(Contributed image)

After discussing a year ago the possibility of adopting a registry for owners of short-term rental properties, like those advertised on Airbnb, the Bethlehem Select Board will be bringing the issue of short-term rentals back for discussion and input.

During the board’s meeting on Sept. 12, resident Nancy Strand raised the issue and suggested that the town seek data and look into forming a workgroup, similar to what the town of Franconia has done, to examine issues and make recommendations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments