Select Board To Take New Look At Short-Term Rentals

After discussing a year ago the possibility of adopting a registry for owners of short-term rental properties, like those advertised on Airbnb, the Bethlehem Select Board will be bringing the issue of short-term rentals back for discussion and input.
During the board’s meeting on Sept. 12, resident Nancy Strand raised the issue and suggested that the town seek data and look into forming a workgroup, similar to what the town of Franconia has done, to examine issues and make recommendations.
While Strand hasn’t been directly impacted by short-term rentals, she cited other residents who have and who made complaints at Select Board meetings about disturbances and noise, parties, music, and fireworks late into the night on some nearby short-rental properties.
The number of short-term rentals in North Country towns had been increasing through recent years and did so especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many municipalities are trying to address this issue,” said Strand. “I suggest that it’s difficult to study any issue without having actual data to examine.”
To effectively examine the problem that short-term rentals can cause and find possible ways to resolve them, the town should know exactly how many units are in Bethlehem, how many the town should have based on its population, and which programs or grants are available to assist the town with addressing any housing shortcomings, said Strand.
“My neighbors in Franconia formed a six-person work group to examine the issues and make recommendations to their Select Board,” she said. “That group smartly included a member of the planning board. And I think it would also be important to include a short-term rental host to gain their perspective on the industry. I urge you to form a work group here in Bethlehem so we can have the research done into Bethlehem’s housing data and to make informed recommendations for addressing this issue going forward.”
Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said Strand’s timing is good because Selectman Chris Jensen reminded him recently that the issue is something the board talked about in the past and it’s probably something that the board should begin putting back on meeting agendas.
Other concerns voiced by some are that short-term rental properties take needed housing off the market for those wanting to live and work in the area.
When Dawn Ferringo took over the town welfare department, Select Board member April Hibberd said she and Ferringo discussed forming a housing work group to look into housing and what the town needs and how it can meet those needs.
“We are reading more and more about other communities doing things, and there’s a lot of data we can collect so we can make the best decisions,” said Strand. “But I think it’s an impact. I think most people think it’s an impact.”
The short-term rental registry discussed by the board last year would have owners, some of whom live out of town or state, register and provide contact information in the event someone from the town needs to reach them if an issue arises.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.