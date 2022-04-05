Select Board, Trustees To Discuss Town-Village Merger

LYNDON — The Select Board and Village Trustees will sit down on Monday to discuss a town-village merger.
It will be a first step in forming a study committee and determining the next steps in the process.
Barring setbacks, the committee could place a question on the general election ballot in November.
The Select Board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Those interested can attend in person at the municipal building or by Zoom. For more information visit www.lyndonvt.org/agendas_minutes.
Voters overwhelmingly supported the concept last month, passing a non-binding article that asked “Shall the Town of Lyndon explore the feasibility of a merger of the Town of Lyndon, Vermont and the Village of Lyndonville, Vermont?”
The question received 79% approval at town meeting and unanimous approval at the village meeting.
A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.
