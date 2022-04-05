Select Board, Trustees To Discuss Town-Village Merger
LYNDON — The Select Board and Village Trustees will sit down on Monday to discuss a town-village merger.

It will be a first step in forming a study committee and determining the next steps in the process.

Barring setbacks, the committee could place a question on the general election ballot in November.

The Select Board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Those interested can attend in person at the municipal building or by Zoom. For more information visit www.lyndonvt.org/agendas_minutes.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the concept last month, passing a non-binding article that asked “Shall the Town of Lyndon explore the feasibility of a merger of the Town of Lyndon, Vermont and the Village of Lyndonville, Vermont?”

The question received 79% approval at town meeting and unanimous approval at the village meeting.

A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.

The 2006 merger proposal would serve as the framework for a renewed effort. It would have to be updated, and adjusted to current circumstances.

Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency. They combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each).

An approved merger would allow for the continued consolidation of town-village governments and services.

As a result, Lyndon and Lyndonville would be able to combine operating budgets, annual meetings, and the highway and public works departments.

A merger is a multi-step process and would also require legislative ratification.

The merger proposal could also go to voters at annual meetings in March. However, Trustees on April 4 argued that general elections drew higher turnouts than

