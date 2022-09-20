Select Board, Village Trustees Hold Second Merger Discussion

LYNDON — Two down, one to go.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday held the second of three planned meetings to discuss a proposed town-village merger.
The third and final joint meeting will take place on Sept. 26, after which both governing bodies are expected to sign a draft charter and send the question to Lyndon and Lyndonville voters on Nov. 8.
The nine-member Merger Steering Committee developed the merger proposal over the past four months. The information presented Monday echoed what the committee has already said: That a town-village merger would result in a single municipal government that will be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a single nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, which would result in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
The Merger Steering Committee has defended the unified tax rate as a matter of fairness.
Under the current arrangement, Village taxpayers pay 55 cents more per 1,000 to support VPW than town taxpayers pay to support the Town Highway Department.
A unified tax rate would have town and village taxpayers contribute equal amounts to improve and maintain the heavily trafficked Route 5 commercial corridor.
Not only would they share the burden, they would reduce the tax rate for village commercial properties and encourage housing and business investment in the heart of town.
Downtown revitalization has been identified as a priority in the 2020 Town Plan, studies conducted by the Revamp The Ville initiative, and a survey done by the Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee.
To soften the blow for town taxpayers, the committee suggested that the uniform tax rate could be phased in over three years.
However, if town and village voters approve the merger proposal on Nov. 8, the village would hold a second vote on the recommended unified tax phase-in. If the phase-in is rejected, the unified tax rate would take effect immediately in 2024.
Formed in June, the Merger Steering Committee concluded that a town-village merger would benefit all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
It would not significantly change the water and wastewater departments and Lyndonville Electric Department. Those enterprises would continue to be funded by ratepayers, not taxpayers.
Committee members agreed that a town-village merger would result in cost savings and efficiencies throughout the municipal government.
For instance, they noted, a unified highway department could plow the entire town.
If approved by the Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26, the merger proposal would be presented at two public hearings tentatively scheduled for Oct. 8 and 17. The Select Board and Village Trustees would have until Oct. 19 to make final changes to the draft Town Charter ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
If approved separately by the town and village, the draft Town Charter would be submitted for legislative approval next year.
Barring setbacks, it would take effect July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
For more information visit www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
