Select Board, Village Trustees Send Merger Proposal To Voters

LYNDON — The Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the draft charter for a proposed town-village merger.
Now, it goes to the voters.
It will appear separately on the town and village ballots on Nov. 8 and will require simple majority approval from each.
However, there is still an opportunity to make changes.
The Select Board and Village Trustees will gather additional feedback at public hearings on Oct. 5 and 17 and will have until Oct. 19 to make final adjustments to the draft charter.
The nine-member Merger Steering Committee worked for four months on the plan. The committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, which would result in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
Proponents of the merger say a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to make necessary improvements to the downtown area.
A QUESTION OF SAVINGS
Former Selectman Kevin Calkins, a town resident, opposed the merger proposal on the basis it would not reduce spending.
“All this would do is dramatically lower the taxes for the village, increase the taxes for the town, but not show any savings whatsoever,” he said.
However, Village Trustee Sue Mills and Merger Steering Committee member Jon Elwell (manager of Lyndonville Electric Department) said budget savings were not the driving force behind the merger.
The primary goal, they said, was to streamline operations and require everyone to pay their fair share for village upkeep.
Under the current arrangement, the village lacks the tax base to maintain and improve the downtown area, Mills said.
“A penny on the tax rate raises $7,000 [in the village]. And $7,000 doesn’t go far. A penny in the town raises $37,000. That’s the telling thing for me,” Mills said. “We just don’t have the tax base because we’re so small. We don’t have the grand list to do all the things we would like to do in the village.”
Elwell said the current situation was one-sided.
Village taxpayers pay 55 cents more per $1,000 to support Village Public Works than town taxpayers pay to support the Town Highway Department.
“The people that live in the village proportionally are paying a lot more in taxes than the people that live in the town,” said Elwell.
At the heart of the discussion were two primary questions, he said.
“Is Lyndon one community or is it not one community? And should people that live in the town start trying to support all of the infrastructure that is in the village?” he said, pointing out that the village “is really the heart of the community. It is the civic center of this community.”
VOTER INFORMATION
The Select Board and Village Trustees approved the merger proposal after three lightly attended joint meetings on Sept. 12, 19 and 26.
Kathleen Walsh, a town taxpayer, worried about the lack of public interest and input in the process.
“I found out about it quite by accident,” she said. “Maybe it’s my fault, I don’t follow the [town] website all the time to see what’s coming up. But nobody knew about it, none of the neighbors knew about it. I’m wondering how much feedback you’re actually able to get from the community.”
Town and village officials said the merger proposal, and the process behind it, has been widely publicized on the town website, Facebook, Front Porch Forum, and in the newspaper.
“We’re not trying to hide anything,” said Select Board Chair Dan Daley.
However, Walsh said it was important for town officials to maximize voter education and participation to ensure the legitimacy and integrity of the Nov. 8 vote.
“I’d hate to see [the merger proposal] fall down because there wasn’t enough information gotten to enough people if it is a good idea,” she said. “And I’d hate to see the wrong result because people just didn’t have enough information or clear information.”
Walsh and others urged the Select Board and Village Trustees to provide more detailed information at the public hearings next month.
In particular, they wanted to know the estimated savings that would be realized through merger-related efficiencies.
However, Walsh said, if cost savings weren’t the driving force behind the merger proposal, town and village leaders should tweak their messaging.
“If that’s the case, it’s not meant to save money, please put that out there and then say ‘But it will bring these efficiencies, we will be able to combine forces and not have to hire more people in four years.’ It’s got to be really clear,” she said.
In spite of her concerns, Wash generally agreed with the reasons behind the merger proposal.
“We all benefit from the village. What would we be without the village? Just out on the hills. We want a village and we want a vibrant one,” she said.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit https://www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.