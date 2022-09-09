Select Board, Village Trustees To Hear Merger Proposal
LYNDON — Plans to unite Lyndon and Lyndonville into a single community will be heard next week.

The Merger Steering Committee will present its findings to the Select Board and Village Trustees at a joint meeting on Monday and is expected to recommend in favor of a town-village merger.

