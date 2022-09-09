Select Board, Village Trustees To Hear Merger Proposal

LYNDON — Plans to unite Lyndon and Lyndonville into a single community will be heard next week.
The Merger Steering Committee will present its findings to the Select Board and Village Trustees at a joint meeting on Monday and is expected to recommend in favor of a town-village merger.
The meeting will be held at the municipal building and begins at 5:30 p.m.
In a report dated Sept. 9, the Merger Steering Committee outlined the reasons for its recommendation.
The report states, “Our committee has concluded that a merger of the Town of Lyndon and Village of Lyndonville would have a beneficial impact n the 5,491 residents and 223 commercial enterprises that call Lyndon or Lyndonville home.”
“Our endorsement [of a town-village merger] is based on the belief that merger will yield positive results in four main areas: 1) comprehensive management purview of governmental functions, 2) acknowledgment of broader responsibility and opportunity to engage for all citizens, 3) possibility of numerous service enhancements, and 4) capture of a multitude of small, but important operational savings.”
The Select Board and Village Trustees will be asked on Monday to green-light a proposed Town Charter and Memorandum of Understanding, which would place the matter on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
If passed, the charter would be submitted for state legislative approval during the 2023 session.
Barring setbacks, the new municipality would come into being on July 1, 2023, and budgets would be merged the following fiscal year, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
It would also consolidate town-village services and spending.
Notably, it would join the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a single nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, which would result in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
To soften the blow for town taxpayers, the committee suggested that the uniform tax rate could be phased in over three years.
The committee defended the unified tax rate as a matter of fairness, pointing out that village taxpayers currently contribute 55 cents more per 1,000 to support VPW than town taxpayers contribute to support the Town Highway Department.
“Tax payments from all would not only support the core village area (critical village streets such as Depot, Main, Broad, Center, Memorial Drive) but also much used roads outside the core area (Lily Pond, Back Center, College, Red Village, etc.) without putting the burden exclusively on one portion of the community,” the report states.
The committee also agreed that a uniform tax rate would reflect community values.
“The Lyndon/Lyndonville community in 2022 is very different from Lyndon/Lyndonville in 1880 when the separate village was incorporated. We have grown together — geographically — and we have developed community groups and activities that include all residents. It is time to acknowledge that shared responsibility by integrating our resources and governance,” the report states.
The committee members — Select Board Chair Dan Daley, Trustees Chair Doug Conly, Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, Town/Village Clerk Dawn Dwyer, LED Manager Jon Elwell, town employee Patrick LaValley, village employee Alyssa Bernadino, town resident Robert Little and state Rep. Marty Feltus — agreed that a town-village merger would result in cost savings and efficiencies throughout the municipal government.
The committee was formed in June in response to strong voter support.
In March, a warning article asking if the town and village should explore the feasibility of a merger passed with 79 percent town meeting and 100 percent village meeting support.
A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.
The 2006 merger proposal served as the framework for a renewed effort.
