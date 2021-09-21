LANCASTER — How much transparency is enough?
That topic was debated at the Select Board meeting on Monday.
Some in attendance demanded that town officials go to greater lengths to keep the public informed.
Residents Rob Christie, Peter Riviere and Lucy Wyman asked that meeting minutes be posted online in a prompter manner. They also requested that more information be included with meeting agendas, such as documents under discussion.
“From my perspective there is no more important priority than transparency. If the people in this community don’t know what’s going on, they can’t be invested and participate,” Wyman said.
Select Board Chair Leon Rideout took exception to some of the criticism.
Rideout said the meeting minutes were available in print form at the town hall within five business days, as required by state law. He said the town was under no obligation to post minutes online, but did so anyway, albeit within a different timeframe.
In addition, he said, the Select Board recently agreed to film and broadcast its meetings (through www.youtube.com/GNTVNH) despite Town Meeting rejecting the proposal in 2020 and 2021.
“We have bent over backwards to try and make these meetings more transparent,” Rideout said, adding, “Plain and simple, there is more transparency within the Town of Lancaster now than there has ever been.”
Christie, Riviere and Wyman — who have acted as local political watchdogs — argued their demands were reasonable and in the best interests of the public.
Wyman said the town should make every effort to inform voters through video recordings, online agendas and minutes, and printed materials available at the town office.
“Every tool you use increases the transparency,” she said.
Rideout voiced no opposition to open government. He said he supported increased public involvement in town affairs.
However, he said town employees were responsible for posting minutes online, and they were sometimes preoccupied with other tasks.
He opposed hiring additional staff to expedite the publication of enhanced agendas, meeting minutes, or other information.
“We are not hiring someone just to put the minutes of this meeting online within a certain number of days,” he said. “There’s a fine line between how transparent can we be, before we’re taxing the taxpayer too much? Because everything that we do here costs the taxpayer money.”
Discussion of minutes resumed later in the meeting during public comment. Rideout again said the town complied with state law, and Riviere asked that the town go a step further.
“I want to see us do better than OK, better than just meeting the [state law],” Riviere said, adding that he was particularly concerned with a lack of transparency during the budget process. “I’d like to think the more people that understand the budget, the better we’re going to operate.”
He added that communities that Zoomed their Select Board meetings have seen an increase in public participation.
“Because they are more informed than they were before,” he said.
Rideout responded that critics of the town government were holding the municipal administration to an impossible standard.
“We are trying to be transparent without hiring more people to cost the taxpayers more money,” Rideout said. “Even though we’re trying to be more transparent and we’re trying to get more information out, we continuously get ‘But you didn’t do this.’”
He took no issue with public criticism, but said, “At this point I don’t think there’s anything that would satisfy being transparent here,” adding later, “The more that we do, the more that you want.”
Ultimately, Select Board Member Shane Beattie suggested the minutes could be posted online sooner after they were approved. No vote was taken, but Town Clerk Charity Baker appeared open to the suggestion.
The discussion was testy at times, as Wyman and Riviere sparred with Rideout.
Christie struck a more diplomatic tone.
He agreed that the town government was more transparent than before, but added that it could improve still.
“I think where Peter and I and some of us are coming from, we love the town and we want to be able to participate,” he said, adding, “
Added Wyman, ‘Yes, we’re moving in a great direction and I appreciate it. We all appreciate it, thank you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.