WHITEFIELD — In an unusual move, the winner is seeking a recount.
Abigail Querrard, who narrowly won a three-way race for a Select Board seat, will file for a recount to uphold the integrity of the election.
Querrard received 147 votes to edge runners up Sara Dunn (145 votes) and James Dorr (140).
Neither Dorr nor Dunn pressed for a recount, but Querrard insisted.
“I just think it’s the fair thing to do,” she said. “I have run a very fair and clean race. And I do not want any questions.”
The three candidates waged an unusually cordial campaign. They struck up a friendship and spent election day standing together outside of the town’s polling station.
“We had a great time. We were laughing, joking. We all have the best interests of the town and the people in mind,” Querrard said.
According to Querrard, the candidates didn’t engage in mudslinging and didn’t tolerate such behavior from others.
“When another person in the community has bashed somebody, we’ve all stepped up to the plate and said ‘This is our opponent, have respect for them.’ We all kind of just banded together,” Querrard said.
The other candidates agreed.
Said Dorr, “The level of integrity in this race was amazing. We spent a couple hours outside talking and joking this afternoon. And we need more of that in these town elections.”
While the candidates were subjected to some social media potshots, they refrained from such behavior because of their mutual respect and their community connections.
“We saw some spit and vitriol during this thing. And honestly, it’s not needed. Because at the end of the day we’re still neighbors. We still have to see each other in the stores. We have to act neighborly,” he said. “And I’m so blessed to be with these people and run with these people. It didn’t even feel like a race against them. I feel good with any of us being on the Select Board.”
Added Dunn, a write-in candidate, “I agree 100%. It was great working with both [of the other candidates].”
If the result stands, Querrard would replace outgoing Chair Peter Corey, who did not seek reelection.
She expressed excitement at potentially joining the Select Board.
“It’s unbelievable. Last year there were 207 voters [for the Select Board race] and this year it was over 400. That means people are getting excited about the town, and they care,” she said.
SPENDING ARTICLES
The proposed $4.2 million operating budget was approved by a hand vote. It was amended to add $19,000 for police, fire and highway fuel costs.
Voters also approved a $229,551 solar project, to place solar arrays atop the library, town building and fire station. That approval is contingent on the town receiving a $126,253 USDA grant.
Twenty-one additional spending articles totaling over $683,000 also passed.
A $2,000 funding request from Second Chance Animal Shelter was rejected.
ZONING AMENDMENTS
Two proposed zoning amendments failed.
One would have created a definition for “portable storage containers” and required permits for portable storage containers placed on properties for more than 60 days. It was denied 179-249.
The other would have established a new subsection in the Whitefield Development Code to regulate short-term rentals. It was rejected 93-101.
MEETING BROADCASTS
A petition warrant article to broadcast municipal meetings was denied on a hand vote.
The petition article would have required the town to live stream the Select Board, Planning Board, Conservation Commission and Zoning Board meetings online and post recordings to the town website afterward.
Bob Loiacono, who submitted the petition article, said live streaming would provide greater transparency in town government and make it easier for people to attend meetings.
Select Board members Peter Corey and Shawn White both spoke in opposition, stating that live streaming was costly and a burden on town staff.
