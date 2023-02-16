Select Board Withdraws SB2 From Consideration

HAVERHILL — A proposal the change the Town Meeting format from in-person to SB2 will not go to voters this year.
The Select Board on Tuesday withdrew the warrant article from consideration for lack of support.
By a 2-2 vote, a motion to keep the SB2 question on the 2023 Town Meeting warrant failed to pass, with Chair Steve Robbins and Katie Williams in favor and Michael Graham and Kevin Knapp against.
Graham and Knapp agreed the community had not been sufficiently educated on the issue to make an informed decision.
“I just think we’re rushing this too quickly,” Graham said. “I agree absolutely that the town should vote on this eventually, but I’m not in favor of having it on this year’s warrant.”
The five-person board lacked a tiebreak vote because former member Fred Garofalo resigned last month.
The warrant article would have required a three-fifths super-majority.
The Select Board plans to distribute fact sheets and hold multiple informational hearings on SB2 in the months ahead in anticipation of a 2024 Town Meeting vote.
SUPPORT FOR SB2
A year ago, Haverhill resident Mike Lavoie recommended a change to the SB2 format, which divides town meeting into a deliberative session (to amend and debate articles) in February and a ballot vote in March.
SB2 would expand voter participation, he said. He pointed to last year’s town meeting cycle as proof. More than 700 people cast ballots in the March 8 town election, but only 200 people attended the March 12 business meeting, which decided 29 warrant articles including the $4.25 million operating budget.
Thirty-three percent of the state’s towns (72 out of 221) were using the SB2 town meeting process as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to state records. That includes Bethlehem, Canaan, Carroll and Littleton.
Resident Ron Willoughby joined Lavoie in support of SB2.
Speaking Tuesday, Willoughby said traditional Town Meeting posed challenges to fair representation.
Some people are reluctant to vote their conscience on certain issues due to intimidation from neighbors, and long meeting sessions cause some people not to attend or leave early, skewing the outcomes, Willoughby said.
He pointed to last year’s four-hour Town Meeting, where a slim majority of voters prohibited the town attorney or administration from speaking on Woodsville funding articles. Those articles narrowly passed despite legal opinions which were not heard.
Under SB2, he said, the voting process was quick, private, and equitable.
“You’re in, you’re out,” he said, “and if you can’t make the meeting, and you need an absentee ballot, it’s not a problem with SB2.”
SB2 CONCERNS
Others in attendance disagreed with Lavoie and Willoughby.
Town Moderator Gary Hebert said traditional Town Meetings allowed residents to gather facts and discuss details before casting votes. SB2 would eliminate that exchange of information.
“The traditional Town Meeting allows for a large group gathering for discussion and debate as it should be,” he said.
School Board Chair David Robinson shared that sentiment.
He said traditional Town Meeting allowed for civil debate and community conversation.
He said SB2 deliberative sessions would not enjoy the same level of participation or attendance and that face-to-face communication would be replaced by yard signs endorsements.
“I’d rather see us sitting there in that room, the way we have for many years, talking about the issues in a constructive way,” Robinson said, adding that traditional Town Meeting was “pure democracy.”
Speaking immediately after Robinson, former Selectman Matthew Bjelobrk pushed back on the Town Meeting tradition.
“I can respect tradition. I think they are a very important thing in our lives. But there are some traditions that fall by the wayside because they no longer make sense,” Bjelobrk said, noting that working families, parents of young children, professionals, and others cannot attend an in-person meeting due to family or work obligations. “No matter how you slice it, there’s always more voters at the polls than there are that show at the town meeting.”
After the Select Board deadlocked on the vote to approve the SB2 question for the Town Warrant, expressed her displeasure.
“I find that vote disappointing. Personally, I’m not in favor of SB2, i prefer traditional Town Meeting. But hearing enough people here that are in favor of SB2, I think we should have had that on the warrant,” she said.
