Selectman Opposes Grant Funding With Strings Attached
Leon Rideout

LANCASTER — Select Board member Leon Rideout on Monday opposed efforts to create affordable housing through the state’s $100 million InvestNH grant program because of the strings attached.

Rideout said grant conditions, which require units to remain affordable for five years, were a form of “rent control.”

