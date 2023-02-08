Selectman Opposes Grant Funding With Strings Attached

LANCASTER — Select Board member Leon Rideout on Monday opposed efforts to create affordable housing through the state’s $100 million InvestNH grant program because of the strings attached.
Rideout said grant conditions, which require units to remain affordable for five years, were a form of “rent control.”
His comments come days after the New Hampshire House killed legislation to allow cities and towns to adopt rent control provisions.
“Lancaster does not want to be involved in rent control,” Rideout said.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson inferred that Rideout’s suggestion would inhibit new housing construction and economic development, but said it was the board’s decision.
There was no vote on Rideout’s recommendation. Chair Shane Beattie required time to review the matter and board member Troy Merner was absent.
The Select Board’s next scheduled meeting is Feb. 21.
During a discussion on Monday, Rideout described the grant conditions as government overreach.
“It’s a slippery slope,” he said. “I will not sign any grant that says we have to have rent control.”
Gaetjens-Oleson questioned the impact of such a policy.
He offered a hypothetical scenario, where a property owner or developer wants to develop workforce housing, only to be denied a grant application because of a five-year “rent cap” condition.
“They say they want to do a development in our community and access [grant] money, and I tell them no because we don’t want to be involved with a [rent cap] provision?” Gaetjens-Oleson asked.
“In my opinion, yes,” Rideout replied.”If the government wants rent control, then they can control it. But we don’t want our signature on something that says ‘You can only charge this amount for rent.’”
If the board were to adopt Rideout’s recommendation, it would also impact the town’s ability to access housing development grants through federal programs, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Meanwhile, the Select Board voted 2-0 to accept a NH Housing and Finance Authority grant in the amount of $58,450.00 to develop a housing needs assessment for Lancaster and provide recommendations for land use regulation/ordinance amendments.
Steve Whitman of Plymouth-based Resilience Planning and Design LLC has been retained to perform the housing needs assessment.
Before the vote, Rideout was assured that recommendations in the housing needs assessment were non-binding and would be subject to Planning Board and Zoning Board review and in many cases Town Meeting approval.
