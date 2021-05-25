Selectmen Approve Mountain Lakes ATV Access On A Trial Basis

HAVERHILL — All-terrain vehicles got the green light.
For now, at least.
The Select Board on Monday voted 4-1 to allow ATV access on town roads in the Mountain Lakes District.
Selectmen granted permission on a temporary basis and will re-evaluate the policy in November, following a single-season trial period.
That should provide the Select Board enough time to gauge some residents’ concerns over speeding, noise, dust, and other bad behavior.
During the debate on the matter, Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo expressed reservations about the plan and its potential negative impacts.
But Vice Chair Matthew Bjelobrk characterized it as a positive development for the town. He noted that Mountain Lakes voters approved the plan 42-39, and their vote should be respected.
“We shouldn’t forget that the community of Mountain Lakes voted … and that vote passed,” he said. “In our form of government, the majority decides.”
Under the approved plan, Mountain Lakes residents (and renters) can drive ATVs off their property and access the existing Ammonoosuc Rail Trail system through a series of Class V and VI roads, instead of hauling ATVs to trailheads.
Selectmen discussed withholding approval for the Class V and VI roads but ultimately felt the plan was pointless without connector access to the larger trail system.
Some Mountain Lakes residents have complained about illegal traffic on the Class V and VI roads. Bjelobrk said the approved plan will create oversight where there was none, through a combination of Haverhill Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game supervision.
The threat of fines should improve riders’ behavior, he said.
“Now you’re going to have enforcement where there was no directed enforcement before,” he said. “I think that will mitigate a lot of the behavior that gave people a bad taste in their mouth.”
Others including resident, Mike Lavoie, said local riders would enforce laws themselves in order to keep trails open and preserve Mountain Lakes ATV access.
Said Lavoie, “These guys are not all hot doggers, they’re not going to rip the roads up, they’re not going to have loud exhausts. Ninety-eight percent of them are just hard-working, good people that want to have a little fun.”
The Board of Selectmen will reassess Mountain Lakes ATV road access at their second meeting in November with input from the public and department heads, including the Chief of Police and Highway Department.
TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT
Town Manager Brigitte Codling updated the Select Board on numerous issues.
— Town Meeting Fallout Continues: Voters in March rejected Article 2, and denied permission to hold a modified town meeting during COVID-19, which resulted in the failure of all 32 warrant articles, including lease payments for Highway Department vehicles and over $59,000 in funding requests for non-profits.
On Monday, Codling said the town resolved the final lease payment for a dump truck with the help of a Haverhill Corner property owner, allowing the town to retain that vehicle. Meanwhile, the town continues to negotiate the 2021 payment for a grader, but Codling said “we are confident that a resolution to that will be reached within a week.”
The town has notified non-profits of available grants to assist them with shortfalls due to the Town Meeting vote.
— Dean Memorial Airport Safety Study: The airport safety study is well underway. Five alternatives have been established for how safety obstructions could be eliminated or mitigated. Two meetings have already been held with internal stakeholders (e.g. airport zoning commission, airport manager, etc.). Up next will be a meeting with abutters and internal stakeholders on June 9 and a final meeting for the general public on June 14.
— American Rescue Plan: Haverhill is expected to receive approximately $350,000 through the American Rescue Plan, a federal COVID relief package. The town awaits specific guidance for allowable uses. Department heads will meet to develop a list of needs that might fall within funding guidelines.
— Internet Access: The Grafton County Broadband Committee continues efforts to bring high-speed internet access to residents across the region. They have requested $25 million ($10 million in Grafton Country American Rescue Plan funds, $10 million in Congressional spending, and $5 million through another grant opportunity) to expand the broadband network into rural communities across Grafton County. To guide those efforts, they have put together a Request For Information to map out the region’s broadband access and identify unserved areas.
“Hopefully, once this is all built, we will have high-speed internet throughout Grafton County. That’s the goal,” Codling said.
Meanwhile, efforts continue to create a wireless internet network in Woodsville. The mesh network would be created through multiple antennas hosted by Woodsville businesses, organizations or individuals who would donate bandwidth in exchange for promotion or technical services. The town continues to search for hosts, with two confirmed, and two more in discussion. Last year the Board of Selectmen approved a feasibility study for an eight-antenna network which would be paid for through a $50,000 Cellular Broadband Expansion Capital Reserve Fund created by 2020 Town Meeting. Similar networks exist in Burke, Greensboro, Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury, Vt.
“What we need to determine at this point is if this is going to work or not,” Codling said. “Either move forward … or say it’s not working and end it.”
— Wastewater Treatment & Collection System Study Grant: The proposed study would look at developing a collection system and wastewater treatment plant within the precinct of North Haverhill, with the option of future expansion beyond precinct boundaries into areas such as Mountain Lakes. The purpose of creating a new system would be to promote economic and residential development within the town. There is money in the budget to perform the study, Codling said. In addition, the town has requested Congressional funding to cover any excess costs of the feasibility study, as well as the design work in 2022.
— Woodsville Highway Department Funding: The House Public Works & Highways Committee voted 18-3 that Senate Bill 26 “ought to pass.” The bill would amend an existing state law and require Woodsville Precinct taxpayers to fund their own Highway Department. Under the existing state law, Woodsville Highway is funded through the town. SB 26 will go to a House floor vote in June. If it passes, it would be presented to Gov. Chris Sununu for signing.
Meanwhile, the Woodsville precinct’s two-year-old lawsuit against the town over Woodsville Highway funding is expected to be heard at Grafton County Superior Court in September.
ROAD RACE
Cottage Hospital is planning to hold a a 5-kilometer race, The Any Which Way 5K, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Hospital spokesperson, Dhaniele Duffy told selectmen the event is being organized in consultation with N.H. Department of Transportation (for permits) and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department (for traffic control).
The event remains in the planning stages, but Duffy said it will likely take place “in the morning” and start/finish at Woodsville Elementary School. The event is expected to include a 5K walk and run and a 10K cycling event “because a 5K is pretty short for folks who like to bike,” she said.
