WEST BURKE — Selectmen on Wednesday voted to allow the Rasputitsa bike race to continue on town roads provided more stringent conditions are discussed and implemented to safeguard against another tragedy.
At the event earlier this year on April 29, a bicyclist from Marblehead, Mass., was killed while racing on Brook Road. He crossed into the northbound lane near the Carter Road intersection and collided with an oncoming pickup truck.
It was the first time in the event’s history that there had been a serious accident, but event and town officials agreed to consider what else should be done to avoid another tragedy.
Event co-founders and organizers Anthony Moccia and Heidi Myers attended the select board meeting on Wednesday to seek assurance that they can hold the ride again, understanding that town officials need to have more input on safety measures.
“We’re here because we want to do better, and we want to continue to work with this community,” said Mocchia. “We love what we do here and we enjoy being in this community. We’re not saying we’re perfect with this, but we’re hoping you guys will help us do better.”
Moccia shared some details about possible safety enhancements, including more marshals at intersections, sheriff’s deputies and signage. Other suggestions include greater pre-event outreach to inform townspeople and motorists about the bikers on the roads.
Moocia also said organizers plan to have two courses instead of three and to minimize the congestion on the roads by having the race start in two waves.
“It will mean we have people on the road for a longer period of time but it will be less people at one time,” he said.
Moccia began by addressing selectmen directly but soon was engaging with concerned members of the public to include firefighters who expressed frustration with how things went when the accident happened on April 29.
Assistant Chief Steve Parker said firefighters trying to get to the emergency scene encountered resistance from race volunteers monitoring intersections.
“You guys didn’t let three of my people go who were trying to get to your guy who was down,” he said.
Firefighter Jim Hinman questioned Moccia about the effectiveness of the volunteer marshals at the race intersections.
“Obviously the way it went down last year did not work,” he said. “If there were marshals at that intersection doing their job there should not have been an accident at that intersection; something has to be different.”
Hinman said he was the second emergency crew member to arrive on the crash scene. He called the experience “traumatic, traumatic for you, traumatic for us.”
Moccia said he is mindful of the tragedy even as he works to hold another event.
“I have to live with this,” he said.
At multiple times Moccia communicated a sense that the firefighters were angry, and he apologized.
Hinman said he wasn’t angry; he just wanted to stress how much things need to improve to prevent another tragedy.
“We can’t have something like that in the town,” he said. “That was a preventable accident; we can’t have that on the roads in the town of Burke.
Selectmen voted unanimously to allow the race, expecting that race officials, townspeople and town officials - including fire department members - would work together to make the race as safe as possible.
Board members said the race brings an economic benefit to the town at a time in the year when there aren’t many visitors.
“It brings business to the community,” said Selectman Jerry Booth. “I’m willing to work with you to have the race.”
Town Administrator Jim Sullivan said he would coordinate ongoing discussions among the race officials, town officials, firefighters and the community to identify necessary improvements.
Select Board Chair Joe Allard said there can’t be too much pre-race outreach to townspeople.
“The more notifications you give, the smoother it will be for everybody,” he said.
Moccia agreed and had already detailed communication plans to include mailings and having the information appear in the newspaper.
One resident suggested a phone number to call to communicate with race officials during the race if someone sees dangerous or disrespectful behavior from the bicyclists.
Moccia and Myers said they liked the idea.
In response to a question about the messaging to the participants, Moccia said the rules of the race are communicated to all of the riders. The event website notes a list of rules that includes a statement on road traffic. “All roads are open to traffic. For your safety, please be constantly aware of your surroundings and abide by normal traffic rules.”
He said the rules are meant to promote safety and respectful behavior among the riders pedaling along the community roads.
The next Rasputitsa is set for April 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.