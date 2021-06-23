Selectmen Green Light Woodsville Wireless Network

HAVERHILL — Wi-Fi is coming to Woodsville.
The Board of Selectmen on Monday voted 4-1 to proceed with plans for a wireless internet network in the heart of the precinct.
They allocated $37,600 for Mosedale Integrated Solutions to install up to seven antennas, which would create a “mesh network” serving a half-mile section of Central Street between Dunkin Donuts and the Vermont border. That area includes Railroad Park.
It will be paid for through the town’s Cellular Broadband Expansion Capital Reserve Fund.
The work is expected to be completed this summer.
Woodsville is currently a data desert with no cellular or wireless broadband service.
The mesh network will be created through multiple antennas hosted by local businesses, organizations or individuals, who donate bandwidth in exchange for promotional or technical services. Agreements are for three years.
Three hosts have already been confirmed:
— Vickie Wyman/Atlantic Real Estate, 147 Central St., one antenna
— Mike and Brie Choate/Mikes Garage, 26 Central St., two antennas
— Bob Welsh/Welsh Property Apartments, 143 Central St., two antennas
The town is also in talks with Jeff Elliot of Bossman Outdoors (24 Railroad St.) to host two antennas. That location would be at the center of the proposed network.
It falls short of the 8-antenna, mile-and-a-half mesh network proposed last year.
During the discussion, some Select Board members questioned the piecemeal approach to the project.
“If you’re going to do something, do it right or don’t do it at all,” said Select Board member Howard Hatch.
Others said action was needed.
“I don’t believe there’s a ‘do it right’ or ‘do it wrong.’ I think it we get it started, people will see what’s going on, and they will jump on board,” said Chairman Fred Garofalo.
Hatch, who cast the lone vote against, worried the mesh network would be wasted money, with larger broadband expansion efforts underway.
However, Town Manager Brigitte Codling, who sits on the Grafton County Broadband Committee, said broadband expansion was “years away.”
Finding hosts, who are willing to install antennas and share bandwidth, remains the biggest challenge to the mesh network.
Select Board member Steve Robbins said without Elliott’s participation, the mesh network’s reach would be fragmented and limited.
“As far as I can see, without him, this isn’t worth doing,” he said.
However, if Elliott declined, Robbins (who lives on Locust Street behind Bossman Outdoors) offered to donate a portion of his bandwidth. He noted there were logistical challenges.
“I’m hidden [from Central Street] but maybe we could install a freestanding antenna with a line of sight?” he said.
Ultimately the majority of board members decided to proceed with the mesh network.
They follow other local, rural communities including St Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Littleton.
“People who supply internet service don’t want to do it here because there’s not the population, so we’ve got to do something else to help the town grow,” Garofalo said. “Otherwise we’re going to sit here and stagnate.”
