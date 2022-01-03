WEST BURKE — Select board members agreed to mandate mask use in the town office during their monthly meeting on Monday.
One month after quickly deciding they would not issue a town-wide mask mandate, the three-member board said they would make the single location mandate for the comfort and safety of the people who work there.
There’s already a sign dictating mask use on the entrance door of the office inside the Community Building, and there’s a note about the mask rule in red letters on the town website, but an order from the town’s governing body was sought to back the rule up with some authority.
Town Clerk Linda Corey brought the issue to the board on Monday on behalf of her office mate, Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley.
“Cathy just feels that it would be good if you put a mask mandate in place,” said Corey.
Selectman Joe Allard suggested a timeframe for the mandate to end and the issue be revisited. The board set the length of the mandate at three months.
Chair Christine Emmons said the comfort level of the public employees was worth her support of the office mask mandate.
“If you’re more comfortable with people coming into your workspace,” Emmons said to Corey, “I would support that.”
The board and town officials discussed the prevalence of COVID and the importance of precautions.
When the board met for their meeting in December, they were tasked with deciding about mandating the use of masks throughout the town. Legislative action prompted by Gov. Phil Scott’s directive and his unwillingness to mandate mask use at the state level has put the question about mask mandates onto the individual towns.
The Burke Select Board’s discussion about issuing a mandate throughout the town lasted under 90 seconds and was a decisive no. Members said it’s a matter of enforcement and officials would be unable to enforce it.
“It’s something that we have absolutely no way to enforce,” said Emmons last month.
A business owner in attendance appreciated the board for not mandating masks.
In terms of enforcement, Burke business owner Burton Hinton said it would fall to him confront non-mask-wearers. “I’d be the one policing it for people walking in through the store door, and it’s not an argument I want to get into with them,” said Hinton, co-owner of the East Burke Market.
