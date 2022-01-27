Selectmen Mull An Upgrade To Election Ballot Tabulator Machine

LITTLETON — Selectmen are mulling an upgrade of the town’s nearly three-decade-old election ballot tabulator machine.
While it works and its integrity remains intact, the manufacturer stopped producing the machines a decade and a half ago, making future software upgrades impossible and any needed maintenance more difficult, they said.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, Selectman Milton Bratz highlighted an article titled “Vote Counting: 1980s or 2020s Technology,” written by Peter Basiliere, town moderator for the town of Milford, which was published in the January/February 2022 New Hampshire Municipal Association newsletter.
At a cost of roughly $6,000, Littleton bought its first AccuVote machine in about 1996 and has been using it ever since.
New Hampshire municipalities that chose to go from hand-counting ballots to using machines for the count began using AccuVotes in the 1990s.
But in 2007, the manufacturer stopped making the tabulators, and the fact that any are running today is a tribute to the resourcefulness and security practices of the few companies nationwide, among them LHS Associates of Salem, N.H., that maintain them, said Basiliere.
While the AccuVote tabulators remain serviceable and technicians can maintain them with mechanical parts and ballot readers from other machines, the two significant possible issues are that their software has not been updated in more than a decade and the software that enables the tabulator to read ballots and timing marks is based on Windows XP technology, he said.
Although the firmware is burned onto memory chips and doesn’t fail, Basiliere said the chips are 1980s technology and their contacts are old and batteries could fail.
Because New Hampshire election law requires counting to begin immediately after the polls close and not stop until it is completed, large towns with thousands of residents cannot practically tally up ballots by hand because counters would spend an entire night counting that could last eight or more hours, said Basiliere.
“The 2022 mid-term elections will generate significant voter interest,” he wrote. “And you will agree that, regardless of the nominees, the 2024 presidential primary and general election could be just as contentious as the 2020 election was. New Hampshire must get the counts right.”
Are the AccuVotes up to their role in safe, secure, and trustworthy elections, Basiliere asked.
“Yes, they are,” he said. “LHS keeps Milford’s machines well-maintained. The Secretary of State’s personnel and LHS still design ballot layouts and then program the AccuVotes to read ballots. But for how long? … Given the AccuVote’s age, we must have a secure and trustworthy alternative before the 2024 presidential primary election.”
Bratz said his question is should Littleton now begin pursuing a potential replacement.
In speaking with Littleton Town Clerk Judy White, Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said the town, in addition to its 1990s AccuVote purchase, bought a second AccuVote about five years ago as a backup because the company was discontinuing their manufacture and was offering to them to town clerks for $750 each.
Currently, Littleton pays an annual fee of $325 for maintenance.
“We pay to use the ballot machine to encode the two cards that are used in the machine,” said Gendreau. “We only use one card at elections, but we have a backup card in case something goes wrong with the first one.”
While Littleton’s second AccuVote is a newer machine, it’s still using technology that, while accurate in tabulating ballots, is growing ever more outdated, said Bratz.
Because this year’s town meeting vote is just six weeks away, Town Manager Jim Gleason said Littleton can’t do anything in terms of a new tabulator purchase for 2022, but it can budget for a replacement in 2023, and the town clerk can be asked to put together a report on alternatives and pricing, just like the town does with capital items, and have it part of the town clerk’s budget.
The town clerk is responsible for the machines in terms of storage and the town moderator is responsible for the accuracy of the vote, said Bratz.
As selectmen consider a tabulator replacement, voters could be asked to do away with machine counting altogether.
“Fortunately or unfortunately, there was a petition that was sent around for voters in Littleton,” said Gendreau. “This is what it reads: ‘To see if the town will vote to ban the use of voting machines in local, state and federal elections.’ The person who was going to submit this warrant article had plenty of signatures to do that, but he missed the deadline of Jan. 11. I am going to strongly assume that we will see this come in next year. That would mean that if it passed we would be counting the ballots by hand again.”
Gleason said the town can plan for both, buying a new tabulator as well as for the petitioned warrant article, and if the article fails, the money for the tabulator is there so the town doesn’t find itself in a problem in 2024.
If the article passes, the town won’t need to expend the money, he said.
In the meantime, Bratz said Littleton appears to be in a good position as long as there is someone to call if the current AccuVote tabulator needs any maintenance or repair.
Gendreau spoke of the possible future of the petition warrant to prohibit machine counts, which she said is being submitted in other towns in the Granite State.
“There have been a few towns in the state of New Hampshire that did accept this petition warrant article,” she said. “I don’t know if the ban to use a voting machine will gain momentum or not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.