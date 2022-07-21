Self Advocacy Group Raises Money for RecFit

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont Choices Self Advocacy group, a group of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that leads several community service projects each year, was looking for a way their next way to give back and help support others.
The Advocates decided to donate their time to RecFit, a non-profit community health and wellness center with a full-service gym in St. Johnsbury. During the Pandemic, the group has struggled to find activities to fill their time and places to go that they can work on their individual goals.
Bonnie Cleverley, of the Northeast Kingdom Human Services and a group supporter, says that RecFit has been very welcoming and offers the use of their space to the Advocates free of charge. NKHS provides support and assistance to the Self Advocates.
“The individuals decided that since they are allowed to use this space for free, they wanted to help improve it,” Cleverley said. “Upstairs, they have an air hockey table, pool tables and tables and chairs to play games or color; and there is enough space to spread out to accommodate social distancing.”
It was decided that improvements would include fixing up two pool tables, one of which had a large tear in the fabric; an estimated $600 worth of repair between both.
To raise money, the Advocates held a fundraiser selling cookie dough. They raised $1,200, twice as much as what they needed for their original plan.
“With this money, they repaired the tables and then opened a discussion with RecFit on what would help,” Cleverley said.
That discussion led to the money going towards shelving, craft supplies, extra pool cues, air hockey paddles and a small microwave.
The Self Advocates Vermont Choices group is for people with developmental disabilities to educate peers to take control over their own lives, make decisions, solve problems, and speak for themselves. The group looks to educate and make the public aware of the strengths, rights, wants, and needs of people with developmental disabilities.
