Tyrell Cody Sykes is a monster.
That’s according to Tyrell Cody Sykes, according to court documents filed in Caledonia Superior Court.
Sykes, 32, was ordered held without bail by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi on Friday after pleading not guilty to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, illegal possession of a weapon while committing a crime and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault in the presence of a child and criminal threatening.
Caledonia Superior Court
Sykes has also been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office as a habitual offender making him subject to a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
Sykes is accused of repeatedly assaulting a 39-year-old Lyndon woman at their Gilman Road residence by allegedly throwing things at her, punching her, choking her, threatening to kill her, pointing a gun at her and hitting her with a rifle.
“He then hit me with the end of the rifle in my collar bone area and left a bruise,” wrote the alleged victim in a sworn written statement provided to police. “This particular incident is when I took his bag of Anabolic Steroids he had stashed and hid it from him so that he wouldn’t just leave when he became enraged. He destroyed our bedroom…broke mirrors…broke both television remotes…”
And according to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Kyle Fecher in support of the charges, Sykes, admitted to his crimes in a text message he sent to the alleged victim this week.
“On 10/25/2021, at approximately 1101 hours, Sykes texted (the alleged victim) ‘I Tyrell Sykes knowing (sic) possessed a firearm and used it to assault (the alleged victim) in very violent nature. I don’t deserve freedom. I’m a violent criminal. I was abusive through our whole relationship. Physical mental all of it. Constantly. I’m a monster that deserves prison forever.’”
Police say they have screenshots of the alleged text message.
Sykes was arrested by state police in Newport on Thursday. He is now being held pending trial at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.