Rite Aid is opening a new no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing site in Woodsville, N.H. today.
The testing site will operate through the store’s drive-through window and will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing will be available between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat-Sun). All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and must pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.
In addition to New Hampshire, Rite Aid is also opening testing sites in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Rite Aid will now operate a total of 92 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct nearly 47,000 tests weekly across all locations.
Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. Rite Aid has selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing.
