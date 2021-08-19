Sen. Benning Helps Plan For Statehouse Reopening

MONTPELIER — A reconfiguration of room use, no vaccine requirement for entry and a wait-and-see approach regarding masking are part of a plan released Wednesday to have legislators legislating back inside the Statehouse next January.
The Legislative Advisory Committee on the Statehouse was tasked with identifying steps for a return to in-person lawmaking as the pandemic lingers. Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, who serves on the committee, said the Statehouse built in 1859 is too small for the present-day legislative process, and it’s smaller still to comfortably accommodate the process during a pandemic.
The committee’s 16-page report was released on Wednesday after the 13 members met throughout the summer. Benning said his Senate Committee on Institutions began discussing re-entry into the Statehouse as the previous legislative session was winding down in May.
Senators and representatives handled legislative business through video conference in the last session because gathering inside the Statehouse was deemed unsafe in light of COVID-19. The online sessions did the job, but it wasn’t ideal, the Advisory Committee reported.
“The Vermont General Assembly has demonstrated that it can operate successfully outside of the confines of the State House, but when it did, all involved readily perceived how meeting remotely stripped the legislative process of desired, if not integral, functions, values, and interactions,” the committee report notes. “A physical return to the State House should reinstate the functioning of the Vermont General Assembly to its intended and expected standards.”
In their report, members addressed the vaccine issue and whether proof of vaccination would be necessary to access the Statehouse.
“Persons entering the State House, including legislators, staff, advocates, media, and the public, should be strongly encouraged to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus but should not be required to be vaccinated to physically access the Vermont State House during the 2022 legislative session,” the report notes.
The issue of mandated vaccination was put to a vote among the committee members in June. Only Sen. Ruth Hardy, of Middlebury, voted for required vaccination at the time, though Benning said the COVID numbers were at a much lower rate then and if the vote happened today with a higher case count more members may have voted differently.
As far as mask requirements, the committee advocated a wait-and-see approach, encouraging the Joint Legislative Management Committee to assess the presence of the virus and look to the Centers for Disease Control for guidance in the days leading up to the session.
Benning said the pandemic and the response to it changes often and it would be unwise for the committee to settle on specific directives five months before the next session begins.
“Tomorrow could be totally different and you don’t want to make a decision today about what we will be doing in January,” he said.
Some changes related to safe spacing in the Statehouse are already happening. Room use will look different in January to allow for more spacing for legislative committee gatherings.
One of the committees getting a new space is Sen. Bobby Starr’s Senate Committee on Agriculture. Helping to relocate Starr, a veteran lawmaker from Orleans County, into a bigger meeting space is what Benning calls “one of the proudest achievements I have in my time in the Legislature.”
“(Starr) was in a closet,” Benning said in explaining the space constraints of the Ag committee room. “If he had a handful of witnesses they were packed in there like sardines.”
Starr’s gain will be Senate President Pro Tem Becca Ballint’s loss. The committee will be using what was her office and she’ll go to the space Starr is vacating.
Benning said Sen. Ballint supports the switch. “She graciously acceded to give up her office,” he said.
There will be technical upgrades inside the building to make online access to hearings possible, but the proposal doesn’t dictate to what extent Statehouse business should be accessible online.
Moving beyond the short-term plans to get back into the Statehouse mid- and long-term plans are being discussed that Benning said need to happen in a building without proper ventilation and in a space that is too small to accommodate lawmakers, lobbyists, media and members of the public.
“Clearly we have outgrown the building,” he said.
The recommendations offered by the Legislative Advisory Committee on the Statehouse now go to the Joint Legislative Management Committee for implementation or further tweaking. Benning and fellow Caledonia County Sen. Jane Kitchel serve on the committee.
