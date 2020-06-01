GLOVER - Incumbent Sen. John S. Rodgers of Glover missed the Friday deadline to seek the Democratic Party nomination for one of two seats representing Essex and Orleans counties.
Now Rodgers is asking supporters to write in his name in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11.
And just in case that doesn’t work, he is filing his papers to run in the general election Nov. 3 as an independent and seek a fifth term in the Vermont Senate.
“It’s all on me,” Rodgers said Monday, saying it was his own fault for missing the deadline of Thursday, May 28.
“I’m still going to work on a write-in campaign. I’m hoping that folks who I have been working hard for for years will write me in.
“If this is the biggest problem I have, I am still a lucky guy,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said he mailed the consent form at the U.S. Post Office in Barton on Tuesday, May 26 to the Orleans County clerk at the county courthouse in Newport City.
He thought that it would get to the clerk in time for the deadline, which he thought was Friday, May 29.
In reality, the deadline was Thursday, May 28.
Clerk Susan Pion said Monday that she received Rodgers’s consent form too late, on Friday.
The consent form was postmarked Wednesday, May 27.
Rodgers said he tried to call the clerk’s office Friday to make sure it made it. However, the clerks are not working a normal schedule and phone calls aren’t always answered at the courthouse.
Rodgers will be a write-in candidate in the Aug. 11 primary when there are two people on the Democratic Party ballot for the two nominations for Essex-Orleans senator.
They are fellow incumbent and long-time lawmaker Bobby Starr of Troy and challenger Ron Horton of Jay.
Horton ran unsuccessfully against Rodgers and Starr two years ago as a Democrat and then ran unsuccessfully as an independent in the general election.
Running unopposed in the Republican primary for this Senate district is newcomer to this race Russ Ingalls of Newport City.
Rodgers said he expects to run as a team with Starr, whether or not he wins the Democratic Party nomination.
“I am thrilled that Bobby is running again,” Rodgers said. “Sen, Starr and I have worked very well together. … The two of use have the ability to work in committees to get a lot done.”
“I’ve been very busy of course trying to juggle everything,” he said, including really starting up his busy summer construction season.
And his farming and family businesses are very busy now too, Rodgers said.
“We just purchased a farm that’s been in my family since 1800s. It’s been a bed and breakfast,” he said.
He has 5,000 to 6,000 hemp plants to grow, is tilling fields and is keeping up with constituents.
Like other local legislators he spent hours a day helping constituents reach the Vermont Labor Department to file for unemployment insurance early in the state-wide shut down.
Rodgers has nothing good to say about plans in his committee to advance major pieces of legislation while the Legislature is limited to remote meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is a member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, which is discussing major changes to Act 250 and the global warming bill.
Having committee hearings by remote is challenging enough, Rodgers said. But then lawmakers cannot get feedback on important issues afterward in the hallways with other legislators, lobbyists and constituents, he said.
And legislators like himself, who work outside of the legislature during the summer, don’t expect to have committee meetings all day at this time in the session, he added.
