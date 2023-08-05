Sen. Welch Surveys Flood Damage In Orleans County

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, second from left, stands with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, center, and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., while touring storm damage along the banks of the Lamoille River, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Hardwick, Vt. Last week's storms dumped up to two months' worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of Vermont and New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
ORLEANS — Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) assessed flood damage and ongoing recovery efforts in Orleans County on August 3 following catastrophic flooding in July. Sen. Welch visited the Ethan Allen Manufacturing Plant in Orleans, the Disaster Survivor Assistance Registration Site and the Parsons Dinner House in Barton, and Red Sky Trading in Glover.
“The damage from the July storm is staggering - but the recovery efforts on the ground are inspiring to see,” said Sen. Welch. “I encourage Vermonters to document damage to their properties and report any losses to Vermont 2-1-1. It’s a critical step, and it will help us advocate for the federal support Vermonters need to rebuild. We have a long road ahead, but the community I saw on the ground in Orleans County today proves that, by helping one another and working together, Vermonters will come through this stronger than ever.”
In Orleans, Sen. Welch was joined by State Senator Robert Starr and Mike Worth, Vice President of Case Goods at Ethan Allen. In Barton, Sen. Welch was given a tour of the Disaster Survivor Assistance Registration by Selectboard Chair Jeff Cota and Town Clerk Kristin Atwood. In Glover the tour was led by Selectboard chair Leanne Harple, Glover Emergency Director Phil Brooks, and Glover Ambulance Chief Adam Heuslein.
Small businesses impacted by flooding are encouraged to document and report damage by calling Vermont 2-1-1. Visit the Small Business Administration and the Vermont Small Business Development Center for more resources. For help accessing recovery resources, visit a local FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Site.
Sen. Welch’s office can help Vermonters work with federal agencies after natural disasters. For more information, call 802-863-2525.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.