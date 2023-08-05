Sen. Welch Surveys Flood Damage In Orleans County
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, second from left, stands with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, center, and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., while touring storm damage along the banks of the Lamoille River, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Hardwick, Vt. Last week's storms dumped up to two months' worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of Vermont and New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ORLEANS — Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) assessed flood damage and ongoing recovery efforts in Orleans County on August 3 following catastrophic flooding in July. Sen. Welch visited the Ethan Allen Manufacturing Plant in Orleans, the Disaster Survivor Assistance Registration Site and the Parsons Dinner House in Barton, and Red Sky Trading in Glover.

“The damage from the July storm is staggering - but the recovery efforts on the ground are inspiring to see,” said Sen. Welch. “I encourage Vermonters to document damage to their properties and report any losses to Vermont 2-1-1. It’s a critical step, and it will help us advocate for the federal support Vermonters need to rebuild. We have a long road ahead, but the community I saw on the ground in Orleans County today proves that, by helping one another and working together, Vermonters will come through this stronger than ever.”

