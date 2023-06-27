Sen. Welch Talks ‘Rural Values’ At Greensboro Brewery

Sen. Peter Welch, newly appointed chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, capped a visit to Northeast Kingdom development projects with an open-air gathering that attracted more than 150 to the Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro Monday evening.
In his brief opening remarks, Welch said that as a longtime member of the House and now a new Senator, he had long sought to “bring rural values to DC” and had learned how to work across party lines to achieve common objectives.
Of special interest to the audience, many of whom were leaders in economic development and rural improvement, was Welch’s explanation of how the correction of a Vermont map of areas lacking broadband service resulted in Vermont qualifying for $30 to $50 million in additional Federal funding. “We must make sure that our broadband is future-proofed – able to accommodate continual new technologies,” he said. Welch has been a member of the bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus from his service in the House.
Among the Vermonters who made brief presentations to educate the Senator were Shaun Hill, CEO of the host Hill Farmstead Brewery, and Andy Kehler, who reported that his Jasper Hill Dairy had brought $250 million into Vermont, 85 percent of it spent within a 15-mile radius of Greensboro.
Sarah Waring of Glover, state director of the US Department of Agriculture rural development in Vermont and New Hampshire, told Welch that spread out rural areas have a problem of scale, but that with patience and perseverance federal, state and local bodies can and are making an important difference. She also announced a forthcoming program called PACE, whereby households that install photoelectric panels and market the electricity to their neighbors can qualify for 60 percent loan forgiveness.
Jessica Savage reported on the work of the Working Communities Initiative led by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Rep. Katherine Sims reported on how “once in a lifetime” Federal programs in the past three years have produced a transformation, especially in broadband deployment, housing production and weatherization, and childcare support. She also hailed a $3 million state appropriation to strengthen the capacity of small rural towns to qualify for and manage Federal programs.
Rep. Chip Troiano hailed a recent act that gave overdue medical support to veterans who suffered from open burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.
In his closing remarks, Sen. Welch emphasized the importance of strengthening community activity and building mutual support and trust. “For too long we have worshiped at the altar of efficiency, where large enterprises produce great profits for their owners based on low wages for their workers. It’s time we placed greater value upon our neighbors, our communities, and building a stronger, better future for our children,” he said.
