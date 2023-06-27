Sen. Welch Talks ‘Rural Values’ At Greensboro Brewery

Sen. Peter Welch speaks during a community visit at Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro Monday, June 26. (Contributed Photo)

Sen. Peter Welch, newly appointed chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, capped a visit to Northeast Kingdom development projects with an open-air gathering that attracted more than 150 to the Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro Monday evening.

In his brief opening remarks, Welch said that as a longtime member of the House and now a new Senator, he had long sought to “bring rural values to DC” and had learned how to work across party lines to achieve common objectives.

