BETHLEHEM — The first joint candidates night for the towns of Franconia and Bethlehem, held at Profile School on Tuesday, drew candidates for the Grafton County Commission, Grafton-1 House district, and Senate-1 district.

Seeking the Senate-1 seat, which represents all of Coos County and towns in northern Grafton County, are Republican Carrie Gendreau, a five-year Littleton Select Board member, and Edith Tucker, a three-term Democratic state representative from Randolph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments