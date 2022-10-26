BETHLEHEM — The first joint candidates night for the towns of Franconia and Bethlehem, held at Profile School on Tuesday, drew candidates for the Grafton County Commission, Grafton-1 House district, and Senate-1 district.
Seeking the Senate-1 seat, which represents all of Coos County and towns in northern Grafton County, are Republican Carrie Gendreau, a five-year Littleton Select Board member, and Edith Tucker, a three-term Democratic state representative from Randolph.
Each candidate was given three minutes to introduce themselves and talk about their experience and why they’re running.
Tucker used that time to dispel what she said is misinformation on signs posted across the Senate-1 district that claims she supports an income and tax and sales tax.
“I wanted to start tonight by bringing up what’s most on my mind,” said Tucker. “I put an ad out more than two years ago. It said ‘Edith has taken the pledge, no income or sales tax for her.’”
But all over the North, from Berlin to Littleton to other towns, are signs that were put up stating she has charged an income tax or a sales tax, said Tucker.
“I have never, never charged a sales tax,” she said. “I have not had any kind of income tax. That is just plain wrong.”
The source of the signs appears to be some Republicans who believe that the state’s Family and Medical Leave Act, which allows eligible employees to take job-protected leave for a specific medical reason for themselves or their families, constitutes an income tax, said Tucker.
“It’s not an income tax,” she said. “It is a tax that is taken for a particular purpose from your paycheck. It is not an income tax, it is not a sales tax … It makes me very unhappy that this is being said. This is not true … I’m not going to continue with this introduction, I’m going to move on to other topics, but I want this to be said right out.”
Most of the residents in attended applauded Tucker’s comments.
Candidates night moderator Jim Walker, of Franconia, who received a list of questions from residents beforehand, asked Gendreau to address allegations that the tax was labeled by some as an income tax as well as address the signs that were put up stating Tucker voted for an income tax.
“Can you address if that’s true, not true?” he asked.
“First of all, I didn’t put signs up,” said Gendreau, who noted that she received a telephone call about the situation on Monday.
She also said she was accused of stealing Tucker’s signs.
“I would never do that,” said Gendreau. “And I know that Edith has a heart for the North Country and I know that she loves the people here and wants the best for the people. I can’t speak to what’s true, what’s not true.”
Tucker said she has said her peace and wants to move on.
