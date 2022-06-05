Senate-1 Race Becomes Less Crowded

As the filing period gets underway, three candidates have dropped out of the New Hampshire Senate District-1 race.
Declaring their Senate candidacy before the 10-day filing window opened on Wednesday were state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster; state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown; and Dalton resident Jon Swan.
All three have since dropped out, leaving, to date, one declared Republican, Carrie Gendreau, of Littleton, and one declared Democrat, three-term state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph.
On Friday, Merner, a three-term state representative, confirmed that he is no longer running for Senate-1 and will be seeking reelection as a state representative in what will be a reconfigured Coos County House district.
Merner said he began to consider the uphill climb it can be with raising money in a Senate primary election against a well-funded opponent as well as some of his more bipartisan votes that he said would make him a target for some right-of-center Republicans.
Merner will be seeking reelection to Coos House District-1, which now encompasses the towns of Lancaster, Northumberland, Stratford, and Dalton.
“For me, it’s fine, and Northumberland and Lancaster are my wheelhouse anyway,” said Merner.
Thompson, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020, had a serious medical issue last weekend, said former Coos County Commissioner Rick Samson, of Stewartstown, who on Friday confirmed that Thompson won’t be seeking the Senate-1 seat.
“I think he would have done a heck of a job,” said Samson.
Thompson is expected to make a full recovery, said Samson.
On Tuesday, Swan, founder of the landfill-opposition group Save Forest Lake, confirmed he is not seeking the Senate-1 seat.
“I was pretty inclined to for several reasons, primarily for environmental protectionism,” said Swan, who had been running as a Democrat. “But I’m not going to be a candidate for the New Hampshire Senate. I was torn in the first place because Edith Tucker had been a great ally of ours, very helpful with legislation. And my friends, family, supporters, and allies said they were concerned this would detract from our fight against Casella in the North Country relative to the Dalton landfill project and further expansion of the NCES landfill in Bethlehem. I’ve said the North Country is becoming a sacrifice zone, so to speak, in Concord, and I’m hoping the other candidates will take the same tack Edith has, that the North Country should not become a sacrifice zone …”
Declared Candidates
The candidate filing deadline is Friday, June 10.
Announcing their candidacy for the House’s Grafton-1 District are state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, and Democratic candidate Jordan Applewhite, also of Sugar Hill.
Along with Sugar Hill, Grafton-1 now includes the towns of Littleton, Monroe, Bath, Lyman, and Lisbon.
In a statement, Egan, who currently represents Grafton-2, said he’s running for a third term, but in a new district, and wants to finish what he started — “protect the environment, expand broadband, support state Universities/Community Colleges and commercialize cannabis to keep taxes low.”
Under filing rules, House candidates must file with their town of residence, which then mails the filing to the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State.
According to the most recent cumulative candidate filings as of Friday, Democrat and former District 1 Executive Councilor Michael Cryans, of Hanover, is seeking the council’s District 2 seat.
After redistricting, District 2 includes the towns of Bath, Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Haverhill, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill, all of which had previously been in Council District 1.
Running as a Republican for Council District 2 is state Sen. Harold French, R-Franklin.
Incumbent Executive Council Joe Kenney, of Wakefield, is seeking reelection to Council District-1, which includes all of Coos County.
Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler, a Democrat from Haverhill, is seeking reelection as county sheriff.
Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, a Republican from Berlin, is seeking reelection as Coos sheriff.
Seeking the Grafton County Commission District 2 seat is retired Grafton County House of Corrections superintendent Glenn Libby, a Republican from Haverhill.
Earlier in the year, current Grafton-2 commissioner Linda Lauer, a Democrat from Bath, said she will not be seeking reelection.
Republican candidate Christopher Ford, of Franconia is seeking the Grafton-2 House seat, which encompasses Bethlehem and Franconia.
Running as a Republican for the Grafton-3 House district, which now includes the towns of Easton, Woodstock and Lincoln, is Bonnie Ham, of Woodstock.
Running as a Grafton-3 Democratic candidate is Jerry Stringham, of Lincoln.
The primary election is on Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
Each party has five days following the June 10 filing deadline to find a candidate if no candidate from their party has filed to represent a district before the deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.