Senate Approves Transportation Bill That Authorizes Airport Sale
Buy Now

One current and two former legislators converse with pilot Vinny Matteis at the Caledonia County Airport in Lyndonville on Monday, April 23, 2024. From left are Rep. Dennis Labounty, of Lyndon, Matteis, and former state senators Joe Benning and Vince Illuzzi. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Vermont Senate voted in support of a state transportation bill on Friday that includes permission for the state to sell or lease the Caledonia County Airport.

The Senate approval of the full transportation plan – with a vote of 29 in favor and only Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, opposed – comes just eight days after the Agency of Transportation first shared with legislators the idea to part ways with the 51-year-old airport.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments