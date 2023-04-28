Senate Approves Transportation Bill That Authorizes Airport Sale

The Vermont Senate voted in support of a state transportation bill on Friday that includes permission for the state to sell or lease the Caledonia County Airport.
The Senate approval of the full transportation plan – with a vote of 29 in favor and only Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, opposed – comes just eight days after the Agency of Transportation first shared with legislators the idea to part ways with the 51-year-old airport.
AOT Secretary Joe Flynn’s first legislative address on the topic happened last Thursday when he appeared before the Senate Transportation Committee, on which senators Jane Kitchel of Danville, and Russ Ingalls, of Newport City serve. Ingalls’ senate district includes Lyndon, where the airport is located.
Motivating the state toward a possible sale of the airport asset, Flynn testified, were significant repairs needed at the airport that won’t be timely addressed through public funding and the fact that a private company had expressed interest in buying the airport. Flynn said the interested company is BETA Technologies, a leader in electric aviation, that is currently building a manufacturing facility in South Burlington.
Since the announcement, the Senate and House transportation committees have discussed the state’s request and heard from Lyndon officials about the proposal. On Wednesday, Select Board Chair Christian Thompson, Lyndonville Trustee Susan Mills, and Municipal Administrator Justin Smith appeared before the House committee. Thompson and Smith expressed appreciation to the legislative committees for making Lyndon officials a part of their discussions.
Each opportunity that the town officials have had to speak to the legislators they have spoken in positive terms about the possibility.
“Most people are cautiously optimistic about the potential of a new owner,” said Thompson on Wednesday.
He said that usually when a major announcement like this comes out, there’s reason to feel leery and skeptical, but with the airport sale idea that’s not the case among town officials or from any of the “40 to 50 people” he had spoken to about it.
“Usually the first reaction is to dig in your heels,” he said, “but there seems to be consensus here that this is the right path and one worth taking.”
The legislative language authorizing the state to seek a sale or lease of the airport includes the provision that the state “consult with the Town of Lyndon on any requests for proposals related to the purchase or lease of the Airport” and that the town be given a chance to review and comment on a prospective deal before it is struck.
The language also requires that any deal that is struck must maintain “leases that are in effect at the time of the conveyance of the Airport are fully honored for the balance of the lease term.”
It is also a requirement that the new owner or lessee operate Caledonia County Airport as a public-use airport and that “the public continues to have access to the Airport for general aviation uses in perpetuity.”
Also important to legislators is a requirement that should a new owner seek to end its operation, the state would have a right of first refusal to buy the airport back.
The final piece of the legislation establishes a length of time for the state to negotiate a sale or long-term lease. If a deal is not done by May 1, 2026, the state will lose the authority to initiate a sale or lease.
The House Transportation Committee is considering the request. They are slated to discuss the transportation bill on Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Scott Campbell of St. Johnsbury is on the committee. He expressed enthusiasm for the airport proposal during a meeting at the airport on Monday, at which transportation officials fielded questions and addressed concerns from pilots, hangar owners and neighbors. Rep. Campbell said in an email Wednesday evening that he senses that the House committee as a whole is “cautiously optimistic that this will be a good thing.”
He said that several members, “myself included,” favors the state negotiating a long-term lease for the airport property instead of a sale. “The State would then retain control in case anything happened to the lessee,” said Rep. Campbell.
From the town’s perspective, Thompson testified to both the Senate and House committees a sale would be preferred as it would put the property onto the town’s grand list and benefit taxpayers.
Rep. Campbell asked him if the town has strong resistance to a lease agreement happening at the airport.
“That’s not something we see as a deal breaker,” he said.
Whether a new business comes in as a lessee or owner, said Thompson, it comes down to one thing. “We want the company to be the best fit for our community.”
